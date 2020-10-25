Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings: Week 8

Where do all the top teams rank in Week 8 of the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out but received votes?

Others Receiving Votes: Auburn 118; Liberty 112; Memphis 88; Boise State 79; Minnesota 67; UL Lafayette 62; Utah 45; Louisiana State 37; Boston College 28; Purdue 26; Missouri 25; Northwestern 24; Virginia Tech 22; NC State 20; Tulsa 18; Texas 18; Arkansas 17; Appalachian State 16; Central Florida 13; Arizona State 10; California 8; West Virginia 6; Tennessee 6; Iowa 6; Wake Forest 5; Stanford 3; Houston 2.

Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

25. Army Black Knights 6-1 (NR) 130

24. Oklahoma Sooners 3-2 (NR) 138

23. SMU Mustangs 5-1 (18) 192

22. Iowa State Cyclones 3-2 (18) 215

21. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 5-0 (24) 268

20. USC Trojans 0-0 (23) 271

19. Indiana Hoosiers 1-0 (NR) 302

18. Marshall Thundering Herd 5-0 (25) 309

17. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-1 (7) 413

16. Kansas State Wildcats 4-1 (19) 592

15. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (15) 674

14. Michigan Wolverines 1-0 (17) 789

13. North Carolina Tar Heels 5-1 (13) 796

12. Miami Hurricanes 5-1 (T11) 911

11. Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 (14) 928

10. BYU Cougars 5-0 (T11) 941

9. Florida Gators 2-1 (8) 1010

8. Texas A&M Aggies 3-1 (9) 1055

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 4-0 (10) 1058

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-0 (6) 1209

5. Georgia Bulldogs 3-1 (4) 1293

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5-0 (3) 1368

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 1-0 (5) 1374 (2 1st place votes)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 5-0 (2) 1493 (8 1st place votes)

1. Clemson Tigers 6-0 (1) 1540 (52 1st place votes)

