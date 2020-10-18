Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings: Week 7

Where do all the top teams rank in Week 7 of the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out but received votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time

Others Receiving Votes: Auburn 93; Army 90; West Virginia 64; Kentucky 60; Oklahoma 59; Liberty 57; Memphis 50; Utah 48; Iowa 48; UAB 42; Boise State 37; UL Lafayette 31; Arkansas 29; Tennessee 25; Texas Christian 22; Air Force 14; Texas 12; South Carolina 12; Tulsa 10; Arizona State 10; Washington 8; Missouri 7; Louisiana State 7; California 6; Boston College 6; Nebraska 5; Indiana 5; Florida State 4; Stanford 3; Maine 3; UCF 1.

Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

25. Marshall Thundering Herd 4-0 (NR) 139

24. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 4-0 (NR) 150

23. USC Trojans 0-0 (24) 186

22. NC State Wolfpack 4-1 (NR) 200

21. Minnesota Golden Gophers 0-0 (25) 209

20. Virginia Tech Hokies 3-1 (23) 373

19. Kansas State Wildcats 3-1 (22) 395

18. Iowa State Cyclones 3-1 (20) 485

17. Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (19) 507

16. SMU Mustangs 5-0 (18) 618

15. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (16) 683

14. Wisconsin Badgers 0-0 (15) 698

13. North Carolina Tar Heels 4-1 (6) 725

T11. BYU Cougars 4-0 (13) 890

T11. Miami Hurricanes 4-1 (12) 890

10. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (10) 989

9. Texas A&M Aggies 3-1 (11) 1001

8. Florida Gators 2-1 (9) 1002

7. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 (8) 1059

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (7) 1149

5. Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 (5) 1254 (2 1st place votes)

4. Georgia Bulldogs 3-1 (3) 1295

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 4-0 (4) 1351

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 (2) 1494 (8 1st place votes)

1. Clemson Tigers 5-0 (1) 1540 (52 1st place votes)

W&W Today's Games Ad, 300x250 for CFBN - v1.1.2