American Athletic Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

American Athletic Conference college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 9 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 23-8, ATS: 18-10, Point Total: 14-14-1
Friday, October 30
East Carolina at Tulsa
9:00 ESPN2
Line: Tulsa -17, o/u: 60.5
Saturday, October 31
Memphis at Cincinnati
12:00 ESPN
Line: Cincinnati -6.5, o/u: 55.5
Temple at Tulane
12:00 ESPN+
Line: Tulane -4, o/u: 59
UCF at Houston
2:00 ESPN+
Line: UCF -3, o/u: 82.5
Navy at SMU
7:30 ESPN2
Line: SMU -13, o/u: 58.5