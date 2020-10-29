American Athletic Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Fearless Predictions

October 29, 2020

American Athletic Conference college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 9 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 23-8, ATS: 18-10, Point Total: 14-14-1

Friday, October 30

East Carolina at Tulsa

9:00 ESPN2
Line: Tulsa -17, o/u: 60.5

Week 9 College Football Schedule, Predictions

Saturday, October 31

Memphis at Cincinnati

12:00 ESPN
Line: Cincinnati -6.5, o/u: 55.5

Temple at Tulane

12:00 ESPN+
Line: Tulane -4, o/u: 59

UCF at Houston

2:00 ESPN+
Line: UCF -3, o/u: 82.5

Navy at SMU

7:30 ESPN2
Line: SMU -13, o/u: 58.5

