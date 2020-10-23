American Athletic Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

American Athletic

By October 23, 2020 12:30 am

American Athletic Conference college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 18-8, ATS: 15-8, Point Total: 12-12

Friday, October 23

Tulsa at USF

7:30 ESPN
Line: Tulsa -11 o/u: 50.5
Saturday, October 24

Temple at Memphis

12:00 ESPN
Line: Memphis -13.5, o/u: 70
Tulane at UCF

2:00 ESPN2
Line: UCF -19.5 o/u: 72
Houston at Navy

3:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Houston -14.5, o/u: 55.5
Cincinnati at SMU

9:00 ESPN2
Line: SMU -2.5, o/u: 55.5
