American Athletic Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

American Athletic Conference college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 18-8, ATS: 15-8, Point Total: 12-12
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Friday, October 23
Tulsa at USF
7:30 ESPN
Line: Tulsa -11 o/u: 50.5
Saturday, October 24
Temple at Memphis
12:00 ESPN
Line: Memphis -13.5, o/u: 70
Tulane at UCF
2:00 ESPN2
Line: UCF -19.5 o/u: 72
Houston at Navy
3:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Houston -14.5, o/u: 55.5
Cincinnati at SMU
9:00 ESPN2
Line: SMU -2.5, o/u: 55.5
