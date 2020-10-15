American Athletic Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

American Athletic Conference college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 15-6, ATS: 11-7, Point Total: 10-9
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Friday, October 16
SMU at Tulane
6:00 ESPN
Line: SMU -6.5, o/u: 68
BYU at Houston
9:30 ESPN
Line: BYU -5, o/u: 62.5
Saturday, October 17
Cincinnati at Tulsa
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Cincinnati -3, o/u: 44
USF at Temple
12:00 ESPN+
Line:Temple -10 , o/u: 52.5
Navy at East Carolina
12:00 ESPN+
Line: Navy -2, o/u: 60.5
UCF at Memphis
3:30 ABC
Line: UCF -3.5, o/u: 75
