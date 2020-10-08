American Athletic Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

By CollegeFootballNews.com | 3 hours ago

American Athletic college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction



Results So Far

SU: 14-4, ATS: 9-6, Point Total: 8-8

Thursday, October 8

7:30 ESPN

Line: Houston -6.5, o/u: 59.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Satuday, October 10

7:0 CBS Sports Network

Line: Temple -3.5, o/u: 50.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

8:00 ESPN+

Line: USF -4.5, o/u: 56

– Bet on this at BetMGM