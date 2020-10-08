American Athletic Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

American Athletic college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 14-4, ATS: 9-6, Point Total: 8-8
Thursday, October 8
Tulane at Houston
7:30 ESPN
Line: Houston -6.5, o/u: 59.5
Satuday, October 10
Temple at Navy
7:0 CBS Sports Network
Line: Temple -3.5, o/u: 50.5
USF vs East Carolina
8:00 ESPN+
Line: USF -4.5, o/u: 56
