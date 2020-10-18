Preview 2020: College Football News All-Big Ten Team

Preview 2020: Previewing and looking ahead to the Big Ten season with the College Football News All-Big Ten Team & Top 30 players.
2020 Big Ten Team Previews, 5 Things To Know
East Indiana | Maryland | Michigan
Michigan State | Ohio State | Penn State | Rutgers
West Illinois | Iowa | Minnesota
Nebraska | Northwestern | Purdue | Wisconsin
2020 Preseason CFN Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year
QB Justin Fields, Jr. Ohio State
Was he really worth all the hype?
The guy who was right there with Trevor Lawrence as everyone’s No. 1A or 1B top recruit of 2018 played behind Jake Fromm at Georgia in his one year, and he was just off enough in the Ohio State spring game to raise a few doubts, and …
67% passing, 41 touchdown passes, three interceptions – with two in the CFP loss to Clemson – and with 484 rushing yards and ten scores. He was banged around a bit, but he always kept coming back and he always kept producing. And now there’s absolutely no questioning how good he is as the main man for another Buckeye team good enough to at least get to the playoff.
He’s going to be everyone’s No. 1A or 1B – along with Lawrence – on everyone’s 2021 NFL Draft list.
Speaking of top recruits in the 2018 class …
2020 Preseason CFN Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year
LB Antjuan Simmons, Sr. Michigan State
This was supposed to be the year of Micah Parsons to be the Chase Young-like star, but the Penn State linebacker is choosing to opt out on the campaign.
But it’s not like the conference is lacking in great linebackers.
Wisconsin’s Jack Sanborn is great, Northwestern’s Paddy Fisher is special, and Tyshon Fogg is a force, but the biggest defensive playmaker – with Parsons gone – is the 6-0, 216-pound Simmons, a big-time force to head up Mel Tucker’s defense. The senior came up with 90 tackles with 3.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss, and now he’ll be turned loose into the backfield even more.
College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Big Ten Team: Offense
QB – Justin Fields, Jr. Ohio State
RB – Elijah Collins, Soph. Michigan State
RB – Stevie Scott, Jr. Indiana
WR – Rashod Bateman, Jr. Minnesota
WR – Rondale Moore, Soph. Purdue
TE – Pat Freiermuth, Jr. Penn State
OT – Logan Bruss, Jr. Wisconsin
OG – Blaise Andries, Jr. Minnesota
C – Matt Allen, Sr. Michigan State
OG – Wyatt Davis, Jr. Ohio State
OT – Alaric Jackson, Sr. Iowa
College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Big Ten Team: Defense
DE – George Karlaftis, Soph. Purdue
DT – Carlo Kemp, Sr. Michigan
DT – Isaiahh Loudermilk, Sr. Wisconsin (DE)
DE – Shaka Toney, Sr. Penn State
LB – Paddy Fisher, Sr. Northwestern
LB – Jack Sanborn, Jr. Wisconsin
LB – Antjuan Simmons, Sr. Michigan State
CB – Tariq Castro-Fields, Sr. Penn State
S – Sydney Brown, Jr. Illinois
S – Xavier Henderson, Jr. Michigan State
CB – Shaun Wade, Jr. Ohio State
College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Big Ten Team: Special Teams
PK – Keith Duncan, Sr. Iowa
P – Blake Hayes, Sr. Illinois
KR – Ihimir Smith-Marsette, Sr. Iowa
PR – Jack Dunn, Sr. Wisconsin
College Football News 2020 Preseason Top 30 Big Ten Players
30. CB Tariq Castro-Fields, Sr. Penn State
29. CB Ambry Thomas, Sr. Michigan
28. QB Michael Penix, Soph. Indiana
27. OT Cole Van Lanen, Sr. Wisconsin
26. LB Cameron McGrone, Soph. Michigan
25. WR Ihimir Smith-Marsette, Sr. Iowa
24. DE Kwity Paye, Sr. Michigan
23. OT Jalen Mayfield, Jr. Michigan
22. RB Stevie Scott, Jr. Indiana
21. DE Chauncey Golston, Sr. Iowa
20. WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, Sr. Illinois
19. RB Elijah Collins, Soph. Michigan State
18. OT Logan Bruss, Jr. Wisconsin
17. TE Pat Freiermuth, Jr. Penn State
16. QB Adrian Martinez, Jr. Nebraska
15. WR Nico Collins, Sr. Michigan*
14. DE Zach Harrison, Soph. Ohio State
13. LB Tyshon Fogg, Sr. Rutgers
12. WR Chris Olave, Jr. Ohio State
11. LB Paddy Fisher, Sr. Northwestern
10. LB Jack Sanborn, Jr. Wisconsin
9. CB/S Shaun Wade, Jr. Ohio State
8. QB Tanner Morgan, Jr. Minnesota
7. DE Shaka Toney, Sr. Penn State
6. OT Alaric Jackson, Sr. Iowa
5. WR Rashod Bateman, Jr. Minnesota
4. WR Rondale Moore, Soph. Purdue
3. DE George Karlaftis, Soph. Purdue
2. LB Antjuan Simmons, Sr. Michigan State
1. QB Justin Fields, Jr. Ohio State
