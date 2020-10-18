Preview 2020: College Football News All-Big Ten Team

Preview 2020: Previewing and looking ahead to the Big Ten season with the College Football News All-Big Ten Team & Top 30 players.

2020 Big Ten Team Previews, 5 Things To Know

East Indiana | Maryland | Michigan

Michigan State | Ohio State | Penn State | Rutgers

West Illinois | Iowa | Minnesota

Nebraska | Northwestern | Purdue | Wisconsin

2020 Preseason CFN Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year

QB Justin Fields, Jr. Ohio State

Was he really worth all the hype?

The guy who was right there with Trevor Lawrence as everyone’s No. 1A or 1B top recruit of 2018 played behind Jake Fromm at Georgia in his one year, and he was just off enough in the Ohio State spring game to raise a few doubts, and …

67% passing, 41 touchdown passes, three interceptions – with two in the CFP loss to Clemson – and with 484 rushing yards and ten scores. He was banged around a bit, but he always kept coming back and he always kept producing. And now there’s absolutely no questioning how good he is as the main man for another Buckeye team good enough to at least get to the playoff.

He’s going to be everyone’s No. 1A or 1B – along with Lawrence – on everyone’s 2021 NFL Draft list.

Speaking of top recruits in the 2018 class …

2020 Preseason CFN Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

LB Antjuan Simmons, Sr. Michigan State

This was supposed to be the year of Micah Parsons to be the Chase Young-like star, but the Penn State linebacker is choosing to opt out on the campaign.

But it’s not like the conference is lacking in great linebackers.

Wisconsin’s Jack Sanborn is great, Northwestern’s Paddy Fisher is special, and Tyshon Fogg is a force, but the biggest defensive playmaker – with Parsons gone – is the 6-0, 216-pound Simmons, a big-time force to head up Mel Tucker’s defense. The senior came up with 90 tackles with 3.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss, and now he’ll be turned loose into the backfield even more.

College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Big Ten Team: Offense

QB – Justin Fields, Jr. Ohio State

RB – Elijah Collins, Soph. Michigan State

RB – Stevie Scott, Jr. Indiana

WR – Rashod Bateman, Jr. Minnesota

WR – Rondale Moore, Soph. Purdue

TE – Pat Freiermuth, Jr. Penn State

OT – Logan Bruss, Jr. Wisconsin

OG – Blaise Andries, Jr. Minnesota

C – Matt Allen, Sr. Michigan State

OG – Wyatt Davis, Jr. Ohio State

OT – Alaric Jackson, Sr. Iowa

College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Big Ten Team: Defense

DE – George Karlaftis, Soph. Purdue

DT – Carlo Kemp, Sr. Michigan

DT – Isaiahh Loudermilk, Sr. Wisconsin (DE)

DE – Shaka Toney, Sr. Penn State

LB – Paddy Fisher, Sr. Northwestern

LB – Jack Sanborn, Jr. Wisconsin

LB – Antjuan Simmons, Sr. Michigan State

CB – Tariq Castro-Fields, Sr. Penn State

S – Sydney Brown, Jr. Illinois

S – Xavier Henderson, Jr. Michigan State

CB – Shaun Wade, Jr. Ohio State

College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Big Ten Team: Special Teams

PK – Keith Duncan, Sr. Iowa

P – Blake Hayes, Sr. Illinois

KR – Ihimir Smith-Marsette, Sr. Iowa

PR – Jack Dunn, Sr. Wisconsin

College Football News 2020 Preseason Top 30 Big Ten Players

30. CB Tariq Castro-Fields, Sr. Penn State

29. CB Ambry Thomas, Sr. Michigan

28. QB Michael Penix, Soph. Indiana

27. OT Cole Van Lanen, Sr. Wisconsin

26. LB Cameron McGrone, Soph. Michigan

25. WR Ihimir Smith-Marsette, Sr. Iowa

24. DE Kwity Paye, Sr. Michigan

23. OT Jalen Mayfield, Jr. Michigan

22. RB Stevie Scott, Jr. Indiana

21. DE Chauncey Golston, Sr. Iowa

20. WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, Sr. Illinois

19. RB Elijah Collins, Soph. Michigan State

18. OT Logan Bruss, Jr. Wisconsin

17. TE Pat Freiermuth, Jr. Penn State

16. QB Adrian Martinez, Jr. Nebraska

15. WR Nico Collins, Sr. Michigan*

14. DE Zach Harrison, Soph. Ohio State

13. LB Tyshon Fogg, Sr. Rutgers

12. WR Chris Olave, Jr. Ohio State

11. LB Paddy Fisher, Sr. Northwestern

10. LB Jack Sanborn, Jr. Wisconsin

9. CB/S Shaun Wade, Jr. Ohio State

8. QB Tanner Morgan, Jr. Minnesota

7. DE Shaka Toney, Sr. Penn State

6. OT Alaric Jackson, Sr. Iowa

5. WR Rashod Bateman, Jr. Minnesota

4. WR Rondale Moore, Soph. Purdue

3. DE George Karlaftis, Soph. Purdue

2. LB Antjuan Simmons, Sr. Michigan State

1. QB Justin Fields, Jr. Ohio State

