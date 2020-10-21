Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Tennessee prediction and game preview.

Alabama vs Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Alabama (4-0) vs Tennessee (2-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Alabama Will Win

There’s nothing stopping this offensive machine at the moment.

The Tide might have stalled late a few times in the second halves of blowouts, but when it’s go time, this thing has been breathtaking.

The big plays are there with a passing game that hit the 417-yard mark in each of the last two games – and 435 yards against Texas A&M before that – and the ground game has been pounding out big, gashing runs at will behind a line that’s giving everyone time to work.

The Tennessee offense has failed to hit the 300-yard mark in each of the last two games.

The ground game has been inconsistent with -1 rushing yard against Georgia one week, and a hot mess of a performance against Kentucky the week after. It hasn’t been close to sharp enough to keep up with what the Tide are doing.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Alabama defense stepped it up in the second half last week against Georgia, but it hasn’t exactly been a rock.

It’s been stunningly bad on third downs, the secondary has allowed 250 yards or more in each of the four games, and the run defense hasn’t been Bama-like over the last few weeks.

It hasn’t been as good it stood be, but Tennessee has the line to hold its own. It’s been decent at keeping defenses out of the backfield – at least, it did except for the loss to Georgia – and overall there was balance early on in the season.

Defensively, the line is getting into the backfield and the secondary is second in the SEC in yards allowed. But to pull this off, it’s going to take something funky.

The return game will have to come up with a big play, the turnover margin has to go the right way, and the team has to take advantage of every possible opportunity.

It was getting close last year …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

The Vols were pushing.

Tua Tagovailoa was out with an ankle problem, the Vols were driving deep midway though the fourth quarter down 28-13, and Jarrett Guarantano was about to get in for a touchdown from the one, and then ….

He fumbled, it was scooped and scored the other way by Bama’s Trevon Diggs, and that was it. But the team put up a fight in the rivalry game.

This year, watch for the Volunteer defense to pitch a good game and keep the Bama offense from taking over early on, but Guarantano – if he gets the nod for the entire game – and the O won’t keep pace in the second half.

Alabama is more relentless than ever. The streak in the series goes to 14 straight.

Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Line

Alabama 40, Tennessee 20

Bet on Alabama vs Tennessee with BetMGM

Alabama -21, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

1: Hubie Halloween