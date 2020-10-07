Alabama vs Ole Miss Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Ole Miss Rebels prediction and game preview.

Alabama vs Ole Miss Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10th

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

Network: ESPN

Alabama (2-0) vs Ole Miss (1-1) Game Preview

Why Alabama Will Win

He’s not in any sort of Heisman discussion quite yet, and he’s certainly not getting the attention of Mississippi State’s KJ Costello or Florida’s Kyle Trask in the SEC, but Mac Jones has been brilliant.

He’s only leading the nation in passing efficiency.

It helps to have a ridiculous receiving corps to work with, he’s been the one who’s making the whole O go by hitting 75% of his passes for 684 yards and six touchdowns with just the one pick last week against Texas A&M.

Ole Miss is dead last in the SEC in total defense, giving up 446 yards through the air to Florida and 408 rushing yards to Kentucky. Bama can move the ball however it wants to. However …

Why Ole Miss Will Win

The Crimson Tide secondary has been shaky. To be fair, the yards and numbers have come after the outcomes were well in hand, but this is Alabama – you play a full four quarters, or The Process isn’t working.

Missouri was done and almost buried, but it threw enough late to at least make the final score a cosmetically-better 38-19. It was the same thing with Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond, who threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns, but Bama had it won.

Welcome to Matt Corral, who’s third in the nation in passing efficiency.

He might have to keep throwing because of a defense that’s letting offenses roll at will, but he’s hitting 77% of his passes for 715 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 12 yards per throw.

The line is giving him time, the O is working at a good pace, and the big plays down the field are coming. He’ll keep pressing for 60 minutes.

What’s Going To Happen

And here we go. It’s Lane Kiffin vs. Nick Saban, but the big dog has the talent on his side of the field.

It’s not like both coaching staffs don’t go full out every week, but this one is a wee bit different. Both offenses will work, both passing games will be great, and there will be a moment when it looks like the Rebels might be able to do something special, and then the talent will take over.

Alabama vs Ole Miss Prediction, Line

Alabama 45, Ole Miss 27

Alabama -24, o/u: 70.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

