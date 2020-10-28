Alabama vs Mississippi State Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Mississippi State prediction and game preview.

Alabama vs Mississippi State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 7:30

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Network: ESPN

Alabama (5-0) vs Mississippi State (1-3) Game Preview

Why Mississippi State Will Win

Mike Leach and Mississippi State have had two weeks to get ready for this.

This team needed a break, reboot, and maybe the extra time can get the passing game going like it was against LSU to start the season.

Alabama’s secondary has been better over the last few games, but it didn’t came up with any picks in three of the five games and gave up two touchdown passes or more in each of the last four.

KJ Costello is still the better talent, but freshman Will Rogers completed 24-of-33 passes for 163 yards with a touchdown during his time over the last two games.

The O might be off, but the defense is doing its part to keep games alive. The Bulldog D leads the SEC, has been nasty against the run, and is great on third downs. Georgia’s defense might be better, but Mississippi State’s is going to be a test, too.

Why Alabama Will Win

The Mississippi State passing game really, really isn’t working.

The downfield plays and yards after the catch don’t exist – the short-range throws aren’t going anywhere.

After the amazing game against LSU, Mississippi State has thrown just two touchdown passes with ten interceptions in the last three games while averaging just five yards per throw.

Making things worse, the teams offensive star – RB Kylin Hill – has opted out to get ready for the NFL.

Alabama’s passing game doesn’t have any issues.

Mac Jones is getting time to work, and he’s making things happen hitting 77% of his throws for close to 2,000 yards with 12 scores, two picks, and he’s averaging well over 12 yards per throw.

What’s Going To Happen

Mississippi State’s defense will keep this from getting out of hand.

Alabama’s offense will be consistent enough to have no problems winning this, and the Bulldog offense won’t do enough to make this scary, but it won’t be a typical Bama wipeout.

It’ll be Bama. Show up, win, move on.

Alabama vs Mississippi State Prediction, Line

Alabama 38, Mississippi State 14

Alabama -31, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

