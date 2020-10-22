Air Force vs San Jose State Prediction, Game Preview

Air Force vs San Jose State prediction and game preview.

Air Force vs San Jose State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA

Network: FS1

Air Force (1-0) vs San Jose State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Air Force Will Win

Air Force already has a warm-up game under its belt – and it was brilliant.

The Falcons destroyed Navy 40-7, controlling the game with 369 rushing yards and looking and playing sharp from the start. The San Jose State defense has been getting better, and there’s experience returning, but it’s about to have problems with the Falcon offense.

Last year, the Falcons rumbled for 382 yards on the ground and 513 yards in all on the way to a relatively easy 41-24 win. The secondary is going to be a strength for the Spartans, but the defensive line will need a while to get going. Air Force won’t give them that.

Why San Jose State Will Win

No, the San Jose State defense isn’t going to dominate the Air Force running game, but the offense has the talent to keep up the pace and make this fun.

The Spartan running backs are great, and the passing game will get going from the start.

The Spartan offense was terrific last year with QB Josh Love at the helm, and now it has Arkansas and Texas A&M transfer Nick Starkel ready to bomb away. The receiving corps is going to be as strong as any in the Mountain West, and the offensive line will give everyone time to work.

What’s Going To Happen

San Jose State won’t be able to keep the offense on the field enough.

Air Force will be sharp, but it’ll have to overcome a few big plays from a Spartan offense that will hit just enough home runs to keep this from getting out of hand.

Air Force vs San Jose State Prediction, Line

Air Force 38, San Jose State 24

Air Force -7, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

