ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 23-3, ATS: 16-6, Point Total: 13-8

Friday, October 9

7:00 ESPN

Line: Louisville -4, o/u: 64

Saturday, October 10

12:00 ABC

Line: North Carolina -5, o/u: 59

23:00 ACC Network

Line: Virginia -9.5, o/u: 60.5

12:30 ESPN3

Line: Duke -1.5, o/u: 57.5

4:00 ACC Network

Line: Pitt -6, o/u: 44

7:30 ABC

Line: Clemson -14, o/u: 63

7:30 NBC

Line: Notre Dame -21, o/u: 52

