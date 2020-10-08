ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 23-3, ATS: 16-6, Point Total: 13-8
Friday, October 9
Louisville at Georgia Tech
7:00 ESPN
Line: Louisville -4, o/u: 64
Saturday, October 10
Virginia Tech at North Carolina
12:00 ABC
Line: North Carolina -5, o/u: 59
NC State at Virginia
23:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia -9.5, o/u: 60.5
Duke at Syracuse
12:30 ESPN3
Line: Duke -1.5, o/u: 57.5
Pitt at Boston College
4:00 ACC Network
Line: Pitt -6, o/u: 44
Miami at Clemson
7:30 ABC
Line: Clemson -14, o/u: 63
Florida State at Notre Dame
7:30 NBC
Line: Notre Dame -21, o/u: 52
