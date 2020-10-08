ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 23-3, ATS: 16-6, Point Total: 13-8

Friday, October 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech

7:00 ESPN
Line: Louisville -4, o/u: 64
Saturday, October 10

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

12:00 ABC
Line: North Carolina -5, o/u: 59
NC State at Virginia

23:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia -9.5, o/u: 60.5
Duke at Syracuse

12:30 ESPN3
Line: Duke -1.5, o/u: 57.5
Pitt at Boston College

4:00 ACC Network
Line: Pitt -6, o/u: 44
Miami at Clemson

7:30 ABC
Line: Clemson -14, o/u: 63
Florida State at Notre Dame

7:30 NBC
Line: Notre Dame -21, o/u: 52
