5 Best NFL Predictions Against The Spread: Week 8

What 5 NFL games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 8? Here you go. Enjoy.

Diving into the NFL world, the five lines that appear to be a wee bit favorable are …

LINE: Kansas City -19.5

ATS PICK: Kansas City

If you’ve read the college side of this over the years, you’d know there’s a certain theoretical threshold that you just don’t cross.

If someone wants to give you 40 or more points walking into the stadium, you take them. If someone wants to set a point total in the mid-70s, you take the under, and be happy the game was a fun shootout if you’re wrong. Do both of those things every time there’s an opportunity, and you’ll be up over the long haul.

Don’t take an NFL team giving away 20 points.

Ever.

Kansas City opened as a 21-point favorite at home against the Jets, and that was totally ridiculous. This is still an NFL team full of NFL players coming into Arrowhead Stadium, and no one things it’s going to win. But keeping it within three touchdowns? That’s what any NFL team is supposed to do, and …

Take Kansas City. The line dipped down to 19.5, so let’s just throw the principles out the window.

The Jets haven’t scored more than ten points in any of the last three games and haven’t scored more than 17 in any game but the 37-28 loss to Denver. Worse yet, the Jets have lost four of its last six games by 20 points or more.

No, you never take an NFL team giving away 19.5 points no matter what …

Take Kansas City.

