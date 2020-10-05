5 Best NFL Predictions Against The Spread: Week 7

What 5 NFL games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 7? Here you go. Enjoy.

Diving into the NFL world, the five lines that appear to be a wee bit favorable are …

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

LINE: Kansas City -7.5

ATS PICK: Kansas City

Normally it’s no fun to take a road favorite by more than a touchdown, but obviously this isn’t any normal team going away from its own house.

How has Kansas City done so far on the road? It got by the Chargers, destroyed Baltimore, and last week locked down Buffalo. It came up with its two best defensive performances of the year away from Arrowhead, and now it gets a rivalry date with a Denver team with the NFL’s fourth-worst offense.

Turnovers are going to be the biggest issue. The Broncos turned it over ten times on the year and two or more times in the last four games. The Chief D has come up with at least one takeaway in every game so far.

So why is the line relatively low? The Broncos looked strong in the win over New England on the road last week, and it’s got a good enough defense to keep games from getting out of hand.

All you’re asking for is an 8-point win. Four of KC’s five wins came by eight or more.

NEXT: Dallas at Washington