5 Best NFL Predictions Against The Spread: Week 5

What 5 NFL games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 5? Here you go.

Diving into the NFL world, the five lines that appear to be a wee bit favorable are …

LINE: Atlanta -1.5

ATS PICK: Atlanta

Atlanta is hurt, it’s off, it’s coaching staff is hanging by the barest of threads, it’s winless, it can’t figure out how to win, its defense has been miserable, the running game hasn’t been consistent enough, the offensive line hasn’t been good enough, and …

The Falcons are way overdue.

Look hard at the four losses. Losing to Seattle and this offense isn’t anything to get into a twist over. The Dallas and Chicago games were collapses, and Green Bay might be one of the three best teams in the NFL at the moment. Even so, the the Atlanta passing game was great, the chances were there, and there but for a few breaks the team should be 2-2.

Carolina is playing well defensively, it’s bending but not breaking, and Teddy Bridgewater has been terrific with Christian McCaffrey out, but …

The Falcons are way overdue, and the line is just 1.5, and 1 in some spots.

