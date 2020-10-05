5 Best NFL Predictions Against The Spread: Week 4

What 5 NFL games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 4? Here you go. Enjoy.

Diving into the NFL world, the five lines that appear to be a wee bit favorable are …

LINE: Tampa Bay -7

ATS PICK: Tampa Bay

For the first time, Justin Herbert started to look and play like a rookie.

The Chargers turned it over four times against Carolina in a 21-16 loss last week even with a big day through the air from Herbert. He’s not going to get hot against a Tampa Bay defense that’s been surprisingly stingy so far – it’s doing a whole lot of bending without breaking.

And that’s the problem. The Chargers are doing a whole lot of things right, they’re running well, the secondary has been good, and outside of the giveaways last week, there’s a whole lot to like. But scoring has been an issue.

LA is 30th in the league in scoring – it hasn’t cracked the 20-point mark – and the Bucs at home should have no problem winning by a touchdown as long as Tom Brady doesn’t start throwing picks.

