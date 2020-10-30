2020-2021 College Football Playoff, Bowl Schedule

The 2020-2021 College Football Playoff and bowl schedule, along with the New Year’s Six bowl games.

The 2020-2021 college football bowl season and College Football Playoff marches on. The schedule has been announced with gametimes, dates, and networks, all below.

As a note, the Bahamas, Celebration, Fenway, Hawaii, Holiday, Quick Lane, and Redbox bowls won’t be played this year, and the Montgomery Bowl will take the place of the Fenway.

2020-2021 Bowl Schedule

All times Eastern

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 19

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or C-USA or MAC or MWC

Last Season: Kent State 51, Utah State 41

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 21

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA or MAC or Sun Belt

Last Season: No Game

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 22

ESPN, 3:30

Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Last Season: Ohio 30, Nevada 21

Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 22

ESPN, 7:00 pm

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or C-USA or MAC

Last Season: Arkansas State 34, FIU 26

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Wednesday, December 23

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt Champion (if available)

Last Season: San Diego State 48, Central Michigan 11

Montgomery Bowl

Wednesday, December 23

ESPN or ESPN2, 7:00 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. AAC

Last Season: No Bowl

Note: This is the Fenway Bowl for this year only

New Mexico Bowl

Thursday, December 24

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or C-USA or MAC

Last Season: Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16

Camellia Bowl

Friday, December 25

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Last Season: Arkansas State 34, FIU 26

Union Home Mortgage Gasparillia Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ABC, 12:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or SEC

Last Season: UCF 48, Marshall 25

Cure Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC, MAC, Sun Belt

Last Season: Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Big 12

Last Season: WKU 23, Western Michigan 20

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Last Season: Louisiana 27, Miami University 17

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Army vs. Pac-12

Last Season: Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0



Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ESPN, 10:15 pm

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Big Ten

Last Season: Air Force 31, Washington State 21

Note: Was Cheez-It Bowl last season

Military Bowl presented by Perspecta

Monday, December 28

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Navy-Marine Corps. Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. AAC

Last Season: North Carolina 55, Temple 13

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Tuesday, December 29

ESPN, 2:00 pm

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big Ten

Last Season: Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21

Cheez-It Bowl

Tuesday, December 29

ESPN, 5:30 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big 12

Last Season: Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9

Note: Was Camping World Bowl last season

Valero Alamo Bowl

Tuesday, December 29

ESPN, 9:00 pm

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Last Season: Texas 38, Utah 10

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Wednesday, December 30

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big Ten

Last Season: Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Wednesday, December 30

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Last Season: Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28

LA Bowl

Wednesday, December 30

ESPN, 10:45 pm

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Pac-12 vs. MWC

Last Season: No Bowl

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Thursday, December 31

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs Group of 5

Last Season: Tulane 30, Southern Miss 13

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Thursday, December 31

CBS, 2:00 pm

Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12

Last Season: Arizona State 20, Florida State 14

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Thursday, December 31

ESPN, 5:00 pm

Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Last Season: Navy 20, Kansas State 17

Arizona Bowl

Thursday, December 31

CBS Sports Network, 4:00 pm

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. MW

Last Season: Wyoming 38, Georgia State 17

Texas Bowl

Thursday, December 31

ESPN, 8:00 pm

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Last Season: Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Friday, January 1

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC, ACC vs. SEC

Last Season: Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Friday, January 1

ABC, 1:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Last Season: Alabama 35, Michigan 16

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Saturday, January 2

ESPN, 12:00 pm

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC

Last Season: Tennessee 23, Indiana 22

Outback Bowl

Saturday, January 2

ESPN, 12:30 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Last Season: Minnesota 31, Auburn 24

Still waiting to decide whether or not it’s going to go …

Mistubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

ESPN

Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Bowl Tie-Ins: Pac-12 vs. SEC

Last Season: Washington 38, Boise State 7

New Year’s Six Bowls Schedule

New Year’s Six Games

Chick-Fil-A Peach, Cotton, Fiesta are all based on the best possible matchups. An ACC team has to play in the Orange against a Big Ten or SEC team.

All Power Five conference champions will be in either the College Football Playoff or a New Year’s Six game along with the top-ranked Group of Five champion.

GoodYear Cotton Bowl Classic

Wednesday, December 30

ESPN, 7:15 pm

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

At-Large vs. At-Large

Last Season: Penn State 53, Memphis 39

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Friday, January 1

ESPN, 12:30 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

At-Large vs. At-Large

Last Season: LSU 63, Oklahoma 28

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, January 2

ESPN, 4:00

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

At-Large vs. At-Large

Last Season: Clemson 29, Ohio State 23

Capital One Orange Bowl

Saturday, January 2

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

ACC vs. Big Ten or SEC

Last Season: Florida 36, Virginia 28

2020-2021 College Football Playoff Schedule

Rose Bowl

Friday, January 1

ESPN, 5:00 pm

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

CFP vs. CFP

Last Season: Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Friday, January 1

ESPN, 8:45 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

CFP vs. CFP

Last Season: Georgia 26, Baylor 14

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, January 11, 8:00 ET

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

CFP vs. CFP

Last Season: LSU 42, Clemson 25