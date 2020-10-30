2020-2021 College Football Playoff, Bowl Schedule

Bowl Projections

October 30, 2020

The 2020-2021 College Football Playoff and bowl schedule, along with the New Year’s Six bowl games.

The 2020-2021 college football bowl season and College Football Playoff marches on. The schedule has been announced with gametimes, dates, and networks, all below.

As a note, the Bahamas, Celebration, Fenway, Hawaii, Holiday, Quick Lane, and Redbox bowls won’t be played this year, and the Montgomery Bowl will take the place of the Fenway.

2020-2021 Bowl Schedule

All times Eastern

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 19
ESPN, 7:00 pm
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or C-USA or MAC or MWC
Last Season: Kent State 51, Utah State 41

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 21
ESPN, 3:30 pm
Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC
Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA or MAC or Sun Belt
Last Season: No Game

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 22
ESPN, 3:30
Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West
Last Season: Ohio 30, Nevada 21

Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 22
ESPN, 7:00 pm
FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or C-USA or MAC
Last Season: Arkansas State 34, FIU 26

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Wednesday, December 23
ESPN, 3:30 pm
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt Champion (if available)
Last Season: San Diego State 48, Central Michigan 11

Montgomery Bowl

Wednesday, December 23
ESPN or ESPN2, 7:00 pm
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL
Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. AAC
Last Season: No Bowl
Note: This is the Fenway Bowl for this year only

New Mexico Bowl

Thursday, December 24
ESPN, 3:30 pm
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or C-USA or MAC
Last Season: Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16

Camellia Bowl

Friday, December 25
ESPN, 2:30 pm
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt
Last Season: Arkansas State 34, FIU 26

Union Home Mortgage Gasparillia Bowl

Saturday, December 26
ABC, 12:00 pm
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or SEC
Last Season: UCF 48, Marshall 25

Cure Bowl

Saturday, December 26
ESPN, 12:00 pm
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC, MAC, Sun Belt
Last Season: Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Saturday, December 26
ESPN, 3:30 pm
Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Big 12
Last Season: WKU 23, Western Michigan 20

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 26
ESPN, 3:30 pm
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt
Last Season: Louisiana 27, Miami University 17

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 26
ESPN, 7:00 pm
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
Bowl Tie-Ins: Army vs. Pac-12 
Last Season: Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Saturday, December 26
ESPN, 10:15 pm
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Big Ten
Last Season: Air Force 31, Washington State 21
Note: Was Cheez-It Bowl last season

Military Bowl presented by Perspecta

Monday, December 28
ESPN, 2:30 pm
Navy-Marine Corps. Stadium, Annapolis, MD
Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. AAC
Last Season: North Carolina 55, Temple 13

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Tuesday, December 29
ESPN, 2:00 pm
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big Ten
Last Season: Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21

Cheez-It Bowl

Tuesday, December 29
ESPN, 5:30 pm
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big 12
Last Season: Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9
Note: Was Camping World Bowl last season

Valero Alamo Bowl

Tuesday, December 29
ESPN, 9:00 pm
Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Last Season: Texas 38, Utah 10

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Wednesday, December 30
ESPN, 12:00 pm
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big Ten
Last Season: Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Wednesday, December 30
ESPN, 3:30 pm
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Last Season: Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28

LA Bowl

Wednesday, December 30
ESPN, 10:45 pm
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Bowl Tie-Ins: Pac-12 vs. MWC
Last Season: No Bowl

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Thursday, December 31
ESPN, 12:00 pm
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs Group of 5
Last Season: Tulane 30, Southern Miss 13

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Thursday, December 31
CBS, 2:00 pm
Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12
Last Season: Arizona State 20, Florida State 14

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Thursday, December 31
ESPN, 5:00 pm
Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC
Last Season: Navy 20, Kansas State 17

Arizona Bowl

Thursday, December 31
CBS Sports Network, 4:00 pm
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. MW
Last Season: Wyoming 38, Georgia State 17

Texas Bowl

Thursday, December 31
ESPN, 8:00 pm
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC
Last Season: Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Friday, January 1
ESPN, 12:00 pm
Legion Field, Birmingham, AL
Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC, ACC vs. SEC
Last Season: Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Friday, January 1
ABC, 1:00 pm
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Last Season: Alabama 35, Michigan 16

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Saturday, January 2
ESPN, 12:00 pm
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC
Last Season: Tennessee 23, Indiana 22

Outback Bowl

Saturday, January 2
ESPN, 12:30 pm
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Last Season: Minnesota 31, Auburn 24

Mistubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

ESPN
Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Bowl Tie-Ins: Pac-12 vs. SEC
Last Season: Washington 38, Boise State 7

New Year’s Six Bowls Schedule

New Year’s Six Games
Chick-Fil-A Peach, Cotton, Fiesta are all based on the best possible matchups. An ACC team has to play in the Orange against a Big Ten or SEC team.

All Power Five conference champions will be in either the College Football Playoff or a New Year’s Six game along with the top-ranked Group of Five champion.

GoodYear Cotton Bowl Classic

Wednesday, December 30
ESPN, 7:15 pm
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
At-Large vs. At-Large
Last Season: Penn State 53, Memphis 39

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Friday, January 1
ESPN, 12:30 pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
At-Large vs. At-Large
Last Season: LSU 63, Oklahoma 28

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, January 2
ESPN, 4:00
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
At-Large vs. At-Large
Last Season: Clemson 29, Ohio State 23

Capital One Orange Bowl

Saturday, January 2
ESPN, 8:00 pm
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
ACC vs. Big Ten or SEC
Last Season: Florida 36, Virginia 28

2020-2021 College Football Playoff Schedule

Rose Bowl

Friday, January 1
ESPN, 5:00 pm
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
CFP vs. CFP
Last Season: Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Friday, January 1
ESPN, 8:45 pm
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
CFP vs. CFP
Last Season: Georgia 26, Baylor 14

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, January 11, 8:00 ET
ESPN, 8:00 pm
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
CFP vs. CFP
Last Season: LSU 42, Clemson 25

