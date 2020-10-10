10 Best College Football Predictions: Point Total Picks Week 9

What ten games appear to be the best bets and the best point total picks going into Week 8? Here you go. Enjoy.

Point Total: 51.5

PICK: Over

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

This is 100% completely and totally on BYU to do the work.

WKU has become a darling of America’s under crowd because this program really, really, really doesn’t consistently score.

(Amuse yourself with your own joke here.)

It was hit-or-miss in 2019 at putting points on the board, it was bad to start the season, and it has gotten a whole lot worse, failing to get past 14 points in any of the last three games.

But as bad as the WKU offense is, it’s always good for at least 14, with the 13-10 clunker of a comeback win against Chattanooga last week the exception.

Oh, you’ll get your 14 out of the Hilltoppers. You just need BYU to take care of the 38. It has scored fewer than 43 just once in six games.

Point Total: 69.5

PICK: Over

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

This should probably be a whole lot higher than this on the list – this is going to be a shootout. So why so low?

70 combined points are a promise to no one.

Arkansas State doesn’t play a whole lot of defense, and it helps to have an offense that can put up 50 or more like it did in two of the last three games.

Troy is playing a little bit of defense, but its offense is going to have so much success that Arkansas State will keep pushing, and vice versa. Only one Trojan game got to 70, but the other side will help make that happen.

This thing has the potential to get to 80, but 70 will do.

Point Total: 56.5

PICK: Over

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

If you’re familiar at all with this piece, you know there’s nothing more wonderful than a point total that one side might be able to handle all by itself.

Appalachian State scored 97 points over the last two weeks. If it goes off, it can put up at least 45 on the board here and could flirt with 50.

ULM is among the nation’s worst teams, and the offense has a lot to do with it. It only scored more than 17 points once all year and has been held to 14 or under in four of the six games, but it’ll get some offense late after ASU takes its foot off the gas.

Point Total: 58.5

PICK: Over

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

If you wait this might go down a bit more. Apparently, Trevor Lawrence is only worth about 4.5 points.

There’s a chance that without The Franchise under center, the Clemson defense steps up and is brilliant, Travis Etienne goes off, and it’s 31-0 at halftime and everything is shut down from there. However, DJ Uiagalelei is the real deal – whether he shows it this week or not – and Boston College has the type of passing game that can score.

You might have to sweat this out a bit, but assume Clemson will get to over 40 like normal, and BC will carry it home form there.

Point Total: 46.5

PICK: Over

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Forgive the reckless and irresponsible call here that’s based on nothing but an ingrained belief that doesn’t really apply anymore.

If the Big 12 is going to give you a 46.5 point total, just take the over. If it doesn’t work, it’s not your fault.

Who’s playing? Does it matter? Pick any two teams in the Big 12, slap a 46.5 on it, and go.

Now, Kansas State and TCU didn’t get there in a 21-14 Wildcat win, and TCU was only able to come up with 14 against Oklahoma, but it’s the Big 12. There’s as good a chance that you’ll get the over in the first half as there is of this thing going under.

