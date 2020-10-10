10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread: Week 9 Big, Big Ten Assumptions

What ten college football games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 9? Here you go. Enjoy.

Results So Far ATS: 40-33

LINE: Alabama -31

ATS PICK: Mississippi State

Mississippi State has a defense.

It’s been totally lost in all the issues with an offense that looked so great to start the season but now can’t do anything well but give the ball away – not having RB Kylin Hill doesn’t help – but Mississippi State has the SEC’s No. 1 D.

It’s about to get hammered hard by the Alabama offense, but sort of like last week when in the No. 10 spot the call was Syracuse walking into Clemson up 46.5-0, with two weeks off to get ready, you want to give Mike Leach a 31-point lead? Bama should win comfortably, but those are way too many points, even at home.

LINE: Duke -9.5

ATS PICK: Duke

Fair warning – this is Power Five over Group of Five snobbery run amok.

Duke has lost a few key players, the O isn’t scoring like is should in key moments, and then there are the three biggest issues: turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. The Blue Devils have given it up 22 times in six games. However, Charlotte doesn’t have a pass rush.

Now, the 49ers do lead Conference USA in turnover margin, but that’s more because they don’t give the ball away. The two wins are against North Texas and UTEP … take the Power Fiver, even a struggling one.

LINE: Southern Miss -1

ATS PICK: Southern Miss

Yeah, Southern Miss has been a big, giant dud so far, and now it’s on its third head coach in the first six games. There have been a whole lot of problems defensively, but the offense has worked just fine.

It was the first game of the season, and there’s a chance Rice is a whole lot better than it looked against Middle Tennessee. However, the Blue Raiders are right there with USM in the struggle category and they pulled off a 40-34 win in Houston. Southern Miss just needs to win at home.

LINE: North Carolina -7

ATS PICK: North Carolina

Warning … we haven’t been able to get North Carolina quite right all season long. Just when it was time to jump on and enjoy the fun, the Florida State loss happened.

But this should work.

This isn’t your 2019 Virginia team. It’s still plucky, and Bronco Mendenhall isn’t any less of a head coach, but this offense simply isn’t getting it going. Don’t get fooled by the 19-14 loss at Miami – North Carolina has a whole lot more firepower against a team that lost four in a row with three of them by 17 points or more.

LINE: Wyoming -1

ATS PICK: Wyoming

Coming up next are three Big, Big Assumptions about the Big Ten. But first, here’s a medium assumption about the Mountain West.

Sort of like Fresno State showing that it really was a whole lot better than it looked against Hawaii – rolling with ease by Colorado State on Thursday night – Wyoming’s defense is going to be tougher than it showed against Nevada in the opening weekend loss.

Hawaii was able to rock Fresno State with a great defensive performance and strong day on the ground. However, 1) Wyoming’s D will soon be back to normal, especially at home, and 2) the temperature at kickoff in the greater Laramie, Wyoming metropolitan area is expected to be a robust 24 degrees.

