10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread: Week 8

What ten college football games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 8? Here you go. Enjoy.

Week 8 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– Week 8 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

– Week 8 Expert Picks & Predictions: College

– Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions: NFL

Results So Far ATS: 34-29

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

LINE: Clemson -46.5

ATS PICK: Syracuse

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

There is absolutely no rational or reasonable argument to take Syracuse in this.

The offensive line is playing as poorly as any in the country – and maybe by any Power Five program over the last ten-plus years.

Clemson is amazing, Syracuse isn’t, and there’s no like one team that just got trucked at home by Liberty to do anything against another team that slipped by Georgia Tech 73-7.

This is purely theoretical.

Usually, the belief is that you always take any team plus 50 points, but if you’re walking into a stadium up 46.5-0, you can take that, too.

Of course Clemson can and should win 63-3. However, 50-7 doesn’t get it done, and the same goes for a whole slew of possible blowout outcomes. Clemson could go up 38-0 at halftime and shut it all down. Syracuse could hang a late touchdown on the Tiger third stringers and lose 58-13. Or, maybe, the Orange program that beat Clemson a few years ago and lost in a heartbreaker in 2018 …

Nah. But remember, Clemson won 41-6 last year.

– Week 8 Expert Picks & Predictions: College

LINE: LSU -6.5

ATS PICK: South Carolina

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

By the time you read this, the line should drop even more, but it’s fine – South Carolina might just win this outright.

The Gamecocks would still be the call even if Myles Brennan was able to go for the Tigers. He’s out, untested new starter and true freshman TJ Finley is in, and now it’s time for the South Carolina team that pummeled Vanderbilt and got by Auburn to show that it really does have the talent and ability to keep winning on a consistent basis.

But this is more about LSU – what about this team so far would suggest that it’s ready to go on a roll? Of course the talent is there to wipeout the Gamecocks, but until this thing turns around, go ahead and give away the points.

LINE: Oklahoma -6.5

ATS PICK: Oklahoma

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Oklahoma really is fantastic. It just doesn’t know how to close.

Can that win over Texas be the spark that Spencer Rattler and this team needed? Can it be that jolt of confidence to come through against the less-talented teams on the schedule like TCU?

The Horned Frogs got by Texas, but they couldn’t handle Kansas State with a backup quarterback, and they lost at home to Iowa State by three. The Horned Frog attack should be able to keep up, but for 6.5 points, you’re banking on the Sooners being able to finally lock down a fourth quarter.

– Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions: NFL

LINE: Virginia Tech -10

ATS PICK: Wake Forest

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

If you’ve been reading this piece this year, may you find someone who loves you as much as we love Virginia Tech. However, this is the time to take a wee bit of a timeout.

The Hokies are amazing, the running game is special, and this really might be the second or third-best team in the ACC by the end of the season. However, Wake Forest is at least good enough to keep this close.

It’s at home, the offense has the pop to keep up, and it should be able to at least keep this to ten. And if it doesn’t …

We’re sorry, Hokies. Please take us back.

– Week 8 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

LINE: Wyoming -3

ATS PICK: Wyoming

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

It’s the start of the season for the two Mountain West teams, and it’s worth the flier just in case Wyoming is still Wyoming.

It loses a slew of key defensive parts, and the offense will never wow anyone, but few teams are able to muck it up and slow things down like this one does under Craig Bohl. The Cowboys beat the Wolf Pack 31-3 last year and have won three in a row in the series going back to 2012.

That -3 feels like a guess.

NEXT: Top 5 Picks Against The Spread, Week 8