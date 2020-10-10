10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread: Week 7

What ten college football games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 7? Here you go. Enjoy.

Results So Far ATS: 28-25

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

LINE: West Virginia -22.5

ATS PICK: West Virginia

This is a pick on straight principle. If Kansas finally decides to play a decent game and this doesn’t work, it’s not your fault.

West Virginia pulled off a win over Baylor, it had a few weeks to rest up, and it has the team in place to take down this win with ease over a Jayhawk team that hasn’t done anything on the lines so far.

Kansas? It lost to Baylor 47-14, got dropkicked by Oklahoma State by 40, and have lost its last seven games by double-digits. It might have pushed the Mountaineers in a 29-24 loss last year, but this year’s team is a whole lot stronger.

If it doesn’t hit the 22.5, blame West Virginia for not playing up to its level.

LINE: Cincinnati-3.5

ATS PICK: Cincinnati

Yeah, Tulsa has a strong defense, and yeah, it beat UCF, and yeah, Cincinnati isn’t the type of team that’s going to come out and hang 55 on the board, but the 3.5 is a bit of an insult.

This is a steady Bearcat team that does what it does, doesn’t get rattled, and it doesn’t have a whole lot of drama. It’s 3-0 with a fantastic defense that’s had time to prepare.

Don’t expect any sort of a shootout, and Tulsa might be a fun sleeper as the American Athletic Conference season goes on – especially if it pulls this off and has wins over UCF and Cincinnati under its belt – but if you like the Bearcats to win this, the 3.5 isn’t a barrier.

LINE: Army -8

ATS PICK: UTSA

UTSA could win this thing outright, much less cover the eight points.

Can the Roadrunners stop the run? Sort of – they’re not amazing defensively, but they mostly have problems against balanced offenses, and that’s not Army.

They held up well in the 27-20 loss at BYU, and they only lost by eight to a strong UAB team on the road. Yes, there’s a chance they can’t hit the curve and Army goes Army with 450 rushing yards, but at home, they’re strong with the points.

UTSA is 2-0 at home, Army is coming off a rough 14-9 win over a bad Citadel team, and it’s 0-1 on the road, falling its one test so far against a decent team.

LINE: Ole Miss -2.5

ATS PICK: Ole Miss

Are you a believer in Arkansas?

It shocked LSU, should’ve been given the win over Auburn, and it’s been one of the nicest surprises of the 2020 season under Sam Pittman.

But the offense still doesn’t work.

It’s averaging fewer than 20 points per game, it’s struggling to move the chains on third downs, and it’s dead last in the SEC in time of possession.

Ole Miss hasn’t played a lick of defense so far, but it’s offense has been unstoppable. The Hogs will have their best offensive game yet, but they’ll blink first.

LINE: Tennessee -6

ATS PICK: Kentucky

This is all about not being all that certain what Kentucky is, while also not being entirely sold that Tennessee is about to be a thing.

On a historical basis, going with UK here is an awful play. The Cats have won once over the Vols since 2011 and just twice since 1984.

1-2 this season, it got its first win because Mississippi State threw 83 picks last week in a 24-2 loss.

Tennessee struggled to get by South Carolina, got rolled by Georgia, and blew out Missouri. Against UK, the Vols should pull this off at home, but Kentucky has the style and upside to at least keep this tight, sort of like it did in last year’s 17-13 loss.

NEXT: Top 5 Picks Against The Spread, Week 7