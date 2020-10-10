10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread: Week 6

What ten college football games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 6? Here you go. Enjoy.

Week 6 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

Results So Far ATS: 25-18

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

LINE: Clemson -14

ATS PICK: Clemson

It’s not like Clemson has gone through the motions, but not every team can get up for every big game. It’s been so good that it’s been almost taken for granted that it had its issues in this strange year just like everyone else, and it just keeps rolling.

This is it for Miami. This is the moment when it has a shot to announce itself as a massive player on the 2020 college football stage, but Clemson isn’t UAB, Louisville or Florida State.

Including ACC Championships, Clemson has won 23 of its last 24 games by 14 points or more. As the theory of this piece has been ever since it started, never mess with a streak. If it stops, tip your hat and move on.

LINE: Temple -3.5

ATS PICK: Temple

We don’t know what Temple is yet after not having anyone to play over the first month of the season, but let’s work off of recent examples.

Florida Atlantic didn’t cover, but it got past its long layoff to beat Charlotte – and then had to postpone its game against Southern Miss, but that’s for another day.

Houston couldn’t catch a break to get going, and it was sloppy, but it looked and played like a team jacked up and ready to go against Tulane in its Thursday night win.

The Navy rushing offense hasn’t been good enough, and the lines haven’t been able to hold up in blowout losses to BYU and Air Force, and in the comeback win over Tulane. The team had two good quarters so far – it’s not going to get rolling against the Owl D that had way too much time to prepare.

LINE: Auburn -13.5

ATS PICK: Auburn

How much do you believe in Arkansas?

It FINALLY has competent quarterback play with Feleipe Franks showing why he’s an SEC caliber quarterback, the lines are playing better than they ever did over the last few years, and the defense is more aggressive and a whole lot stronger.

However, the 37-10 loss to Georgia is more like the true Arkansas than the 21-14 win over Mississippi State -the whole Mike Leach thing is just that quirky.

Believe in the Auburn D. It’s not going to be easy, and you’re going to have to sweat a bit – the Tigers aren’t throwing 45 on the board – at home, they’ll bounce back from the Georgia loss with a methodical performance.

LINE: Georgia -12

ATS PICK: Georgia

Sort of like the Clemson and Auburn picks, this should be a week when the star-power teams rise up in the spotlight games. They’ve had a few weeks to get their legs as they’re starting to settle into a groove.

12 seems like a ton to give away for a Georgia offense that’s not coming up with a whole lot of magic, and you’re relying on Stetson Bennett to continue to be fantastic under center, but trust in the Dawg D.

Tennessee has the lines to keep this tight, but Georgia has the overall talent to pull away and cover late. It’s not going to be easy, but the same defense that stuffed Auburn last week will do it all again in a key early East Division rivalry game.

LINE: Louisiana Tech -14.5

ATS PICK: Louisiana Tech

Go with this at your own peril – this is nothing more than simply not believing in UTEP.

A little bit like taking Auburn over Arkansas because, at the end of the day, it’s still Arkansas, it’s not time to get fooled by a 3-1 UTEP start.

It needed to work way, way, way to hard to get by Stephen F. Austin and Abilene Christian, and its offense might be the only collection of 11 guys anywhere that couldn’t score more than three points against Texas.

No, it’s not time to be fooled by the 31-6 blasting of ULM.

The line is relatively in range because of Louisiana Tech’s 45-14 loss to BYU and 31-30 close call to a bad Southern Miss. It should be about 20ish, and you’re getting the Bulldogs cheap.

