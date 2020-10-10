10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread: Week 5

What ten college football games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 5? Here you go. Enjoy.

Results So Far ATS: 22-11

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

There’s a theme for this week …

How much do you really believe what you’ve seen?

Every team’s opener – with a few massive exceptions – has been rocky, and then there’s a bit of a movement towards the norm in the following weeks, if a team has been able to play multiple games.

Who’s getting sharper and who is who it is? Here we go, starting with the two biggest up-and-down teams so far playing each other …

LINE: Kansas State -2.5

ATS PICK: Kansas State

Again, how much do you believe what you’ve seen?

Is Texas Tech the Texas Tech that struggled way to much against Houston Baptist, or is it the one that pushed Texas to the brink?

Is Kansas State the Kansas State that lost to Arkansas State, or is it the one that roared back to stun Oklahoma?

When in doubt, go with the streak. Kansas State has won four in a row against the Red Raiders, 8 of the last 9, and hasn’t lost at home in the series since 2008. Expect Kansas State to inflict its will on Texas Tech rather than the other way around.

LINE: WKU -7

ATS PICK: Middle Tennessee

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

To beat this into the ground before it really gets going, how much do you believe?

Both of these teams were supposed to be good enough to be deep in the Conference USA championship race, and the winner of this still might be. However, WKU’s defense has been meh, the offense still doesn’t like to score all that much, and Middle Tennessee has been flat-weird over its first three games.

Middle Tennessee’s defense has been miserable, but with the offense starting to kick in, giving WKU seven points seems like a whole lot considering the home team might pull off the upset.

LINE: Oklahoma State -22

ATS PICK: Oklahoma State

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Is Oklahoma State that mediocre or did it need a few weeks to get its legs? Kansas got whacked by 15 against Coastal Carolina and last week against Baylor by 33. Eventually, Oklahoma State is going to wake up.

The Cowboys have won ten in a row in the series, but didn’t win either of the last two by more than 22. It might be a sweat to get there, but until Kansas shows anything on either side of the ball, keep going against it.

LINE: Georgia Southern -20.5

ATS PICK: ULM

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Do you believe that ULM is really the worst team in all the FBS this year?

It’s not like things are going that well when you lose 31-6 at home to UTEP.

Georgia Southern should run wild and should be able to win without a problem, but that 20.5 is way too big a number for a team that hasn’t found its consistent groove yet after dealing with COVID issues.

ULM really is better than it showed so far, even if it really, really doesn’t look like it.

LINE: Tennessee -12.5

ATS PICK: Missouri

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Who had Alabama rolling with ease against Missouri last week?

The Tide blew up fast, coasted from there, and Missouri kept trying in the fourth quarter to make the final a cosmetically-better 38-19 to cover the 27 without a problem.

And that’s probably going to be Mizzou this year under new head coach Eliah Drinkwitz. It’s going to be overmatched in most games and the talent won’t quite be there, but this team will work for a full four quarters.

Last year’s 24-20 Tennessee win was close, but this has been a series of blowouts. Even so, that 12.5 is too big a number considering the Tigers could – and probably will – put up a few late scores.

