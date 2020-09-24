West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Game Preview

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Oklahoma State Cowboys prediction and game preview.

West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

Network: ABC

West Virginia (1-0) vs Oklahoma State (1-0) Game Preview

Why West Virginia Will Win

The Oklahoma State offense that was expected to be among the nation’s most dangerous stalled out of the gate. Starting QB Spencer Sanders was knocked out early against Tulsa with an ankle injury, and it took a 13-point fourth quarter to get by 16-7.

Meanwhile, West Virginia rolled up 42 first half points in a blowout scrimmage over Eastern Kentucky with all the parts working just fine.

It was EKU, but it was still a good showing by a Mountaineer offense that needed to show that it could actually do something like it did two weeks ago. Defensively, West Virginia has the defensive front to keep OSU RB Chuba Hubbard from going off, and again, the quarterback situation is a question mark.

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Oklahoma State is better than that.

It was a rocky opening in a weird year, and it took a whole lot of work to get by an okay Tulsa team, but the Cowboys played poorly and still got the win.

Chalk it up to an opening day funk.

West Virginia’s offense has the experience and talent to be far better, but it’s still going to have to prove it can produce against a good defense. Lost in the rough performance against the Golden Hurricane was a strong day from the Oklahoma State D that held down a dangerous attack.

On the positive side, PK Alex Hale hit all three of his field goals, promising young QB prospect Shane Illingworth was great after being thrown into the fire, and the talent is still there to explode.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

Hubbard was held to 106 yards and no touchdowns – the only time all regular season he didn’t score – in a 20-13 Oklahoma State win, and this year’s West Virginia team is a whole lot better.

West Virginia will press and make things even tougher for Oklahoma State than Tulsa did, but the Cowboy offense will be a whole lot sharper and crisper. It’ll have to win in the fourth quarter again, but it’ll get it done in a fun battle.

West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 26, West Virginia 20

Oklahoma Sate -7, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

