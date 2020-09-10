West Virginia vs Eastern Kentucky Prediction, Game Preview

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels prediction and game preview.

West Virginia vs Eastern Kentucky Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Mountain Field and Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

Network: FS1

West Virginia (0-0) vs. Eastern Kentucky (0-1) Game Preview

Why Eastern Kentucky Will Win

Making lemonade time out of a 59-0 loss – Eastern Kentucky got a game under its belt to work out the kinks.

There wasn’t any luck defensively against Marshall – and the offense couldn’t get anything going – but this is a far better team than it showed in Huntington.

The hope has to be for the West Virginia offense that struggled throughout last year – to be kind to the Big 12’s worst O – to need a little while to get the offensive front going, and it has to hope for the running game that did next to nothing to continue to sputter.

Why West Virginia Will Win

This should be a much, much better Mountaineer team than last year’s version.

The defense shouldn’t have any problems with a Colonel offense that managed just 166 total yards and three first downs against the Thundering Herd – the defensive front will live behind the EKU line – but it’ll be the offense that wakes up.

QB Jarret Doege will push the ball down the field to stretch things out a bit – this was a big, big problem last year – and there really will be a ground game after only coming up with more than 100 yards twice.

West Virginia will run for over 200 yards for the first time in the last 17 games.

What’s Going To Happen

Again, Eastern Kentucky is better than whatever that was that showed up against Marshall – but it’s not going to show it against West Virginia.

It’ll take a few drives for the Mountaineers to look like a whole new team under head coach Neal Brown in his second year. It might be against an FCS team, but after struggling so much throughout last season – and after going 5-12 in the last 17 games – the West Virginia fans will enjoy the moment.

West Virginia vs Eastern Kentucky Prediction, Line

West Virginia 45, Eastern Kentucky 6

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

