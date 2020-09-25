Washington vs Cleveland Prediction, Game Preview

Washington Football Team vs Cleveland Browns prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Washington vs Cleveland Broadcast
Date: Sunday, September 27
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH
Network: FOX
Washington (1-1) vs Cleveland (1-1) Game Preview
Why Washington Will Win
The Cleveland pass defense has had problems. Baltimore took its foot off the gas after getting up fast, but it was great early, and Joe Burrow broke investors’ hearts wide open with a late touchdown pass as he was able to fire at will.
The Washington passing game has been decent, WR Terry McLaurin has been great, and the offense has enough good parts to make this a bit of a shootout. However …
Why Cleveland Will Win
Here comes the pass rush. Cleveland was able to batter and beat up Burrow in last week’s win. The Heisman winner kept on bouncing back, but he was getting popped all game long.
The Washington offensive line hasn’t been anything special in pass protection, and the last thing Dwayne Haskins needs is to be under pressure. He’s had a few good moments, but he’s only hitting 56% of his throws so far.
Fantasy Football Player To Watch
WR Terry McLaurin, Washington
In a year starving for decent fantasy wide receivers, McLaurin is emerging as a true No. 1 with a 125-yard, one-touchdown day last week against Arizona as his latest big game. Now the yards have to keep coming – that was just his fourth 100-yard day as a second-year pro – but he’s a deep play target who keeps scoring.
What’s Going To Happen
Cleveland gets the rest from playing a Thursday night game last week, and it has the defensive front to keep the Washington running game from doing much to help out Dwayne Haskins. Baker Mayfield will be under pressure, too, but the running game will take over as the game goes on.
Washington vs Cleveland Prediction, Line
Cleveland 30, Washington 24
Cleveland -7, o/u: 45
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 2.5
