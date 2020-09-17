Washington vs Arizona Prediction, Game Preview

Washington Football Team vs Arizona Cardinals prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Washington vs Arizona Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 20

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Washington (1-0) vs Arizona (1-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Washington Will Win

It wasn’t perfect, and it wasn’t beautiful, but the Football Team was able to come up with a fantastic defensive second half, and Dwayne Haskins did what he needed to do, to get by Philadelphia 27-17.

How did it really happen? Pass rush, pass rush, pass rush.

The Washington defensive front beat up and battered Carson Wentz, stalled any semblance of an Eagle running game, and it forced three turnovers thanks to all the pressure.

Arizona kept things moving against San Francisco with a huge performance from Kyler Murray, but he also didn’t get pressured like he will this week.

– Week 3 Experts Picks Predictions: College Football

Why Arizona Will Win

It’s not like Washington did much of anything with its running game. Peyton Barber ran for two scores and Antonio Gibson led the way with 36 rushing yards, but it couldn’t do much to help out Haskins.

Arizona’s defense was hardly perfect against San Francisco, but it was able to hold its own against the banging offensive front. It’s the other side of the ball that should be the difference.

Murray was unstoppable when he got on the move, and DeAndre Hopkins made the most of his 16 targets with 14 grabs for 151 yards.

– Week 3 Experts Picks Predictions: NFL

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

TE Logan Thomas, Washington

Is he going to be a go-to guy around the goal line? Arizona drafted the Virginia Tech quarterback, but now he’s a tight end for the Football Team with the size and athleticism to grow into a steady factor. He only caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown, but if he scores again, he’s worth a flier of a pickup.

What’s Going To Happen

The excitement for the Cardinals is off the charts after being the defending NFC champs with Murray and Hopkins looking fantastic. The offense will continue to be explosive, but it’s not going to run away and hide with the Washington defense keeping the pressure up enough to make Murray work.

Washington vs Arizona Prediction, Line

Arizona 27, Washington 19

Bet on Washington vs Arizona with BetMGM

Arizona -7, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Social Dilemma

1: Cuties