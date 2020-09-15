Wake Forest vs NC State Prediction, Game Preview

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs NC State Wolfpack prediction and game preview.

Wake Forest vs NC State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

Network: ACC Network

Wake Forest (0-1) vs. NC State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Wake Forest Will Win

Is the NC State offense really ready to go? It fizzled through out last season and now it has to hit the ground running to keep up with a Wake Forest offense that’s a whole lot better than it looked against Clemson in last week’s 37-13 loss.

QB Sam Hartman held up well, throwing for 182 yards despite not being able to get the O moving against the nation’s No. 1 team. NC State’s defense should be better and stronger than last year’s version, but the secondary is going to be an early question mark after coming up with just two interceptions and getting hit way too hard by anyone who can throw.

Wake Forest threw for 295 yards and three scores in last year’s 44-10 win. However …

Why NC State Will Win

Let’s just call last year an aberration.

This was a very young, very promising NC State team that went through the growing pains – to be generously kind. Most of the top tacklers return, the defensive front is going to be a problem, and the weapons are in place to start bombing away and pushing the ball down the field.

QB Devin Leary struggled, but most of the top backs are in place and the veteran receivers should make a night-and-day difference to an attack that has the pieces to bounce back.

Granted, it was Clemson the Demon Deacons faced, but there was no prayer against the Tiger defensive front. They were held to just 37 yards on the ground with too many plays made in the backfield. NC State won’t get 11 tackles for loss, but it’ll have a good day.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s as if everyone forgot about just how good NC State was under Dave Doeren before last year.

Wake Forest might have the game action to be a little sharper and in a little better shape, but NC State didn’t just get beaten up by the best team in college football. It’ll be a ragged game for at least a half, but the Wolfpack offense will find a bit of a groove in the second to make up for last year’s disaster.

Wake Forest vs NC State Prediction, Line

NC State 30, Wake Forest 27

NC State -2.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

