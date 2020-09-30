Wake Forest vs Campbell Prediction, Game Preview

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Campbell Camels prediction and game preview.

Wake Forest vs Campbell Broadcast

Date: Friday, October 2nd

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, NC

Network: ACC Network

Wake Forest (0-2) vs Campbell (0-3) Game Preview

Why Campbell Will Win

The Camels at least pushed Appalachian State for the first half of last week, and they had Georgia Southern in big trouble in the final moments.

They have offensive pop – at least at quarterback – with Hajj-Malik Williams still fighting the good fight over the three games so far. Wake Forest has struggled so far with Clemson going Clemson and NC State roaring back a few weeks ago with with close to 500 yards doing whatever it wanted.

Williams has to be fantastic, and Campbell has to keep on pressing, but …

Why Wake Forest Will Win

Wake Forest, it’s time to let the running game eat.

The Demon Deacons should be rested after not playing Notre Dame last week, and now it’s up to Kenneth Walker, Christian Beal-Smith, and the ground attack to get going.

Appalachian State might have needed a while to get going last week against Campbell, and then it finished with 404 rushing yards ripping off big dash after big dash.

What’s Going To Happen

Wake Forest needs some happy.

It’s been a tough first two games, and next up are Virginia and Virginia Tech. The defense won’t be anything great against the Camels, but the offense will do whatever it wants.

Wake Forest vs Campbell Prediction, Line

Wake Forest 58, Campbell 17

Wake Forest -35, o/u: No Line

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 1.5

