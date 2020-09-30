Virginia Tech vs Duke Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia Tech Hokies vs Duke Blue Devils prediction and game preview.

Virginia Tech vs Duke Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

Network: ACC Network

Virginia Tech (1-0) vs Duke (0-3) Game Preview

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

Duke has been a hot mess.

There are just enough decent parts on both sides to be better – the defense is giving it that old college try – but the offense can’t stop screwing up.

The O couldn’t bust through in the opening game loss to Notre Dame, and ie managed just six points to a Boston College team that got pushed by Texas State in the final seconds.

Last week against Virginia there was nothing happening on the ground, and one big overarching problem kept on going.

Turnovers.

The Blue Devils have given the ball away 14 times in three games with five against BC and seven – five of them picks – against Virginia.

Virginia Tech was +2 in turnover margin in its 45-24 win over NC State.

Why Duke Will Win

Just how healthy is Virginia Tech?

It might have rolled by NC State last week, but it was missing 23 player including star QB Hendon Hooker. He’s expected to be in the mix against the Blue Devils, but this still isn’t a deep team at the moment.

Duke just has to stop screwing up.

The defense is getting behind the line, it’s generating decent pressure, and it’s been good enough against the run to get by. Now the offense has to stop giving the ball away with its seven fumbles and seven interceptions.

Hold on against the Virginia Tech pressure, and the Blue Devils have a shot to push this late into the second half and keep it close.

What’s Going To Happen

When fully healthy, Virginia Tech belongs in the discussion of top four ACC teams. It’s still not close to 100% overall, but Duke isn’t getting a thing out of its passing game on a consistent basis, ad the defense – for all of its positives – is getting hammered too hard by everyone’s passing attack over the first three weeks.

Virginia Tech needs a settled quarterback situation with backup Braxton Burmeister leaving the NC State game hurt, but the lines will do their part to carry the team.

Virginia Tech vs Duke Prediction, Line

Virginia Tech 34, Duke 13

Virginia Tech -10.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

