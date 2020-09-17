UTSA vs Stephen F Austin Prediction, Game Preview

UTSA Roadrunners vs Stephen F Austin Lumberjacks prediction and game preview.

UTSA vs Stephen F Austin Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Network: ESPN3

UTSA (1-0) vs Stephen F Austin (0-1) Game Preview

Why Stephen F Austin Will Win

The UTSA defense has a whole lot of work to do against anyone who can throw.

Can Stephen F. Austin throw? Trae Self struggled in the 24-14 loss to UTEP, but he came up with a few nice plays and had the team in the game late. The UTSA secondary was ripped apart last week by Texas State for 346 yards and four scores in the wild 51-48 overtime win.

However …

Why UTSA Will Win

The Lumberjack run defense got pounded on by UTEP and Deion Hankins, especially late in the game when it was time to put it away. Enter Sincere McCormick, UTSA’s top back who leads the nation in rushing after coming up with 197 yards and score against Texas State, and QB Frank Harris added three rushing scores.

The Roadrunner defensive front is going to be a problem for SFA, too. It spread it around with five sacks against Texas State and a whole lot of consistent pressure that at least slowed things down early on.

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll be one of the few times the rest of the way that UTSA will dominate on the lines. Stephen F. Austin will come up with a better offense than it showed against UTEP, but it won’t be enough as the Roadrunner offense cranks out more than 200 yards on the way for a 2-0 start for the first time since 2017 and the second time since 2012.

UTSA vs Stephen F Austin Prediction, Line

UTSA 34, Stephen F. Austin 16

No Line, o/u: No Line

