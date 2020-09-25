UTEP vs ULM Prediction, Game Preview

UTEP Miners vs ULM Warhawks prediction and game preview.

UTEP vs ULM Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Malone Stadium, Monroe, LA

Network: ESPNU

UTEP (2-1) vs ULM (0-2) Game Preview

Why UTEP Will Win

The Miners aren’t screwing things up too much. They only have three turnovers in the first three games, and the 15 penalties have been manageable in the close wins over Stephen F. Austin and Abilene Christian.

The offense hasn’t been explosive, but its been opportunistic. The ULM attack hasn’t shown up over the first two games, struggling to find any semblance of a running game averaging just 2.3 yards per carry. UTEP’s defensive front got barreled over by Texas, but it’s only allowed three touchdowns on the ground so far.

Why ULM Will Win

Can UTEP handle a decent passing game?

Texas and Sam Ehlinger took target practice in the 59-3 win, and even in the two victories the Miners had problems coming up with stops on the short-to-midrange passes.

ULM won’t get the same production at quarterback it enjoyed over the last several years from Caleb Evans, but Colby Suits threw for 377 yards against Texas State and is hitting 68% of his throws. If he gets hot early and the Warhawks come up with a few early scores, UTEP won’t be able to keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

ULM will finally get a break.

UTEP’s offensive front won’t generate enough of a push for the ground game to matter, and Suits and the Warhawk passing game will do enough in the first half to be comfortable in the second.

UTEP vs ULM Prediction, Line

ULM 31, UTEP 14

ULM -10, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

