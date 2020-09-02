UTEP vs SFA Prediction, Game Preview

UTEP vs SFA prediction and game preview.

UTEP vs SFA Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 5

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

Network: ESPN3

UTEP (0-0) vs. SFA (0-0) Game Preview

Why SFA Will Win

It’s not like UTEP is poised and ready to become 2019 LSU.

One of the worst teams in college football over the last few seasons should be a bit stronger, but the Miner offense that struggled to do much of anything consistently right isn’t going to be explosive enough to run away with this game and hide.

The Lumberjack secondary has a slew of good hitters – starting with veteran S Trenton Gordon – and end Marcus Mosley is a good enough pass rusher to be a problem.

On the other side, the Miner defense that was the worst in the nation at coming up with tackles for loss isn’t going to do enough in the backfield to bother the SFA passing game. But …

Why UTEP Will Win

Stephen F. Austin isn’t going to do enough to get behind the line, either. The lines aren’t going to be good enough to hold up, but it’s the lack of a pass rush that’s going to be the biggest help for a Miner offense that needs all the time it can get.

UTEP isn’t going to get too crazy here. It’s going to start running early on, rely on what should be an improved offensive front, and it’s not going to take too many chances. Turnovers shouldn’t be too much of a problem – if any – as the team should be around a +2, and that should be enough …

What’s Going To Happen

UTEP can’t take anyone for granted, but losing to Stephen F. Austin would be devastating for a program that has just two wins over the last three seasons.

The Miners will do something they haven’t been able to do a whole lot of – if at all – over the last several seasons, and that’s dominate on the lines. They’ll take control late with two good drives, but they’ll have to hang on in the final moments.

UTEP vs SFA Prediction, Line

UTEP 31, SFA 24

No Line, o/u: No Line

