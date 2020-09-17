UTEP vs Abilene Christian Prediction, Game Preview

UTEP Miners vs Abilene Christian Wildcats prediction and game preview.

UTEP vs Abilene Christian Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

Network: ESPN3

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UTEP (1-1) vs Abilene Christian (0-0) Game Preview

Why Abilene Christian Will Win

The defensive front should be good enough to get into the backfield to be annoying for the UTEP offense that needs a whole lot of time to work.

Abilene Christian star Jeremiah Chambers is no longer a part of the mix – he led the team in tackles for loss – but there are just enough good parts back to fill in on defense around the top missing defensive pass rushers.

The ACU offense should once again have a good enough passing game to be able to push around a UTEP defense that got lit up by Texas for 481 yards through the air in the 59-3 loss.

Why UTEP Will Win

The Texas game got out of hand right away, but there are still positives overall from the game and the 1-1 start. The Miners have a quarterback in Gavin Hardison to work around, and Deion Hankins is a good, pounding back that should be able to push for 100 yards against this ACU D.

Yeah, the Wildcats will be able to get into the backfield from time to time, but there’s an overhaul happening with most of those top pass rushers from last year gone. Throw in the change at quarterback, and this is a tune-up game for the FCS team starting its season.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to be easy, but UTEP will come up with its second win of the season for as many wins this year than the program came up with over the last three seasons. It’ll be UTEP’s first 2-1 start since 2014.

The UTEP running game will be solid, the offense will control the time of possession, and the team will survive a late ACU rally for the win.

UTEP vs Abilene Christian Prediction, Line

UTEP 23, Abilene Christian 20

No Line, o/u: No Line

ATS Confidence out of 5:

Must See Rating: 1.5

