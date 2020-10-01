UCF vs Tulsa Prediction, Game Preview

UCF Knights vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane prediction and game preview.

UCF vs Tulsa Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Bounce House, Orlando, FL

Network: ESPN2

UCF (2-0) vs Tulsa (0-1) Game Preview

Why UCF Will Win

Now it’s all working.

After a rocky performance against Georgia Tech to kick things off – even with a 49-21 win – there weren’t any real problems with East Carolina last week.

QB Dillon Gabriel has been magnificent – the passing game has cranked up over 400 yards in each of the two games – and the ground attack is more than just along for the ride, averaging over five yards per carry.

Everything is working, and that includes on the defensive side with nine takeaways. UCF hasn’t been perfect, but it’s overcome any mistakes with explosion.

Why Tulsa Will Win

Don’t get too caught up in the rough offensive day against Oklahoma State in a 16-7 loss.

The Golden Hurricane have a better offense than that game showed, and Oklahoma State’s defense has been fine. The defense did a great job of holding down the Cowboy attack, and it played in the backfield – Zaven Collins was great against OSU with three sacks.

At some point, the offense is going to explode. Zach Smith is a good enough passer to bomb away with his good receiving corps, the running game will be fine as the season goes on without an injured Shamari Brooks, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Tulsa did this before. Last year Tulsa pulled off a shocking 34-31 win over UCF without the offense doing much of anything offensively. How? No turnovers, three takeaways, and just enough clutch play to survive.

Tulsa will do more on offense than it did against Oklahoma State, but the UCF defense will be solid, and Gabriel and the offense will get hot early.

UCF vs Tulsa Prediction, Line

UCF 44, Tulsa 20

UCF -21.5, o/u: 72

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

