UCF vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

UCF Knights vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets prediction and game preview.

UCF vs Georgia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: ESPN

UCF (0-0) vs Georgia Tech (1-0) Game Preview

Why UCF Will Win

UCF might be missing a slew of parts overall who opted out, but this is still a loaded team with with a whole bunch of really, really good receivers who can stretch the field and be a lot more effective than anything Florida State was able to do.

Give Georgia Tech credit for keeping the quick-hitting FSU passing game from going anywhere – allowing just 4.4 yards per pass – but QB Dillon Gabriel and this offense should hit whole lot of big plays. The UCF defense is going to be terrific again, too, but …

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

The Georgia Tech offense might have the ball for 59 of the 60 minutes.

UCF scores quickly, but it also … well, scores quickly.

It held the ball for just over 26 minutes a game last season, which was fine, but that might be a problem when conditioning has been one of the biggest keys to the early part of the season.

Georgia Tech lost the time of possession battle last week, and it’s not like the Paul Johnson days when the offense could keep the offense on the field all game long. However, the O that hit 50% of its third down tries against the Seminoles needs to keep that going, and the D needs to take the ball away three times again.

What’s Going To Happen

UCF will start fast, be great, and then will hit a wall.

The Knights are going to be gassed halfway through the third quarter, and that’s when Georgia Tech will take over with two good scoring drives.

It won’t be enough. UCF will recharge just enough to come up with a much-needed, momentum-changing touchdown in the fourth to get out of Atlanta with a strong win.

UCF vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

UCF 34, Georgia Tech 20

UCF -7.5, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

