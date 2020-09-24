UAB vs South Alabama Prediction, Game Preview

UAB Blazers vs South Alabama Jaguars prediction and game preview.

UAB vs South Alabama Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 24

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Network: ESPN

UAB (1-1) vs South Alabama (1-1) Game Preview

Why UAB Will Win

UAB’s offensive line was terrific in pass protection against Miami – for the most part, considering who it was going against – and it needs to get physical in a hurry.

The South Alabama defensive front held up well for just over six quarters, but Tulane kept on battling on the ground, and things started to break through on the way to over 200 rushing yards. Star RB Spencer Brown has to take over the game right away because …

Why South Alabama Will Win

UAB starting QB Tyler Johnston is out with a shoulder injury, and redshirt freshman Bryson Lucero is coming off a 4-of-12 day against Miami.

On the other side, can South Alabama get its running game going? It hasn’t been anything special so far, and it failed to do much in the loss to Tulane, but UAB’s defensive front got ripped to shreds in the 31-14 loss to Miami a few weeks ago.

It’ll be too easy, though, for the Jaguars to move the ball through this air, with the combination of Kawaan Baker and Jalen Tolbert good enough to push a UAB secondary that isn’t giving up a whole lot deep so far, but hasn’t been stretched yet.

What’s Going To Happen

Once again, South Alabama will be pesky.

The lines have been solid so far, and the passing game will be good enough to balance out what should be a good day on the ground. However, the UAB defensive line is about to eat.

Tulane had a whole slew of problems against USA, but it lived behind the line enough to slow things down. The Blazer offense won’t be anything special, but the D will lock down in the final ten minutes to survive.

UAB vs South Alabama Prediction, Line

UAB 27, South Alabama 23

UAB -7, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

