Tulane vs Southern Miss Prediction, Game Preview

Tulane Green Wave vs Southern Miss Golden Eagles prediction and game preview.

Tulane vs Southern Miss Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: MM Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS

Network: Stadium

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Tulane (1-1) vs Southern Miss (0-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Tulane Will Win

Keon Howard – a Southern Miss transfer – gets a chance to do something big against his old team.

The Tulane quarterback hasn’t been great so far – he’s only hitting 44% of his passes with no touchdown throws – but the offense is still running well enough to not worry too much about him quite yet.

Southern Miss has struggled in the first two games defensively, struggling against midrange passes and allowing South Alabama and Louisiana Tech to move their offenses a bit too easily at times.

Tulane’s ground game is working just fine, averaging close to six yards per carry with seven touchdowns in two games. But …

– Week 4 Expert Picks: College Football

Why Southern Miss Will Win

That Tulane passing game – it’s not there.

Howard just isn’t accurate enough, and that’s been the problem for the Southern Miss defense. Meanwhile, for all of the issues in both losses, Jack Abraham has been fine on his shorter throws for a passing game hitting 72% of its passes.

The Golden Eagle offense will move the ball through the air, and for all of the issues, turnovers having been a problem. The team could use a break, and it’s due to be a +2 in turnover margin.

– Week 3 Expert Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

The Tulane offense stalled late against Navy, and it proved costly in the loss. Now it has to come up with a full four quarters against a desperate Southern Miss team looking to get its season going.

The Southern Miss passing game will be great, the Tulane running game will be great, and the Tulane running game will turn out to be a bit better of the two.

Tulane vs Southern Miss Prediction, Line

Tulane 30, Southern Miss 24

Bet on Tulane vs Southern Miss with BetMGM

Tulane -3.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: RBG

1: DTF