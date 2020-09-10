Tulane vs South Alabama Prediction, Game Preview

Tulane Green Wave vs South Alabama Jaguars prediction and game preview.

Tulane vs South Alabama Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Network: ESPN2

Tulane (0-0) vs South Alabama (1-0) Game Preview

Why Tulane Will Win

If Tulane was ever going to take this game lightly, that all went out the window after South Alabama cranked out a shocking 32-21 win over Southern Miss that was even more dominant than the final score.

USM didn’t have any running game because the offensive front was dominated. The Tulane ground attack will be far, far more effective with a dangerous group of running backs around QB Keon Howard – okay, so he’s a transfer from Southern Miss.

The Green Wave secondary isn’t going to be fantastic, but it’s not going to allow a whole lot of big plays. South Alabama bombed away and kept pushing the ball deep last week, and those same plays likely won’t be there, but …

Why South Alabama Will Win

Is that the real South Alabama?

The Jaguar defensive line wore the Southern Miss offensive front as a hat, and the offense was explosive and efficient, with Desmond Trotter throwing two touchdown passes to Jalen Tolbert – who caught six passes for 169 yards – and with Jalen Wayne making six grabs for 101 yards.

Fresh throughout the game – USM really, really wasn’t – if the USA defensive front can generate the penetration is did last week, the Tulane ground game that needs to be effective will sputter.

What’s Going To Happen

Southern Miss is/was more talented than South Alabama, but it sure didn’t look like it. The Jaguars were energetic and sharp. Tulane won’t be Southern Miss.

The Green Wave lines will be a whole lot better, the offense will do more to move the chains, and the defense won’t give up the same big plays.

Trotter might have been excellent, but he also threw two picks. He’ll throw two more, Tulane will take advantage of them, and it’ll get out with a nice road win to kick things off.

Tulane vs South Alabama Prediction, Line

Tulane 34, South Alabama 23

Tulane -9.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

