Troy vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Troy Trojans vs Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders prediction and game preview.

Troy vs Middle Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, TN

Network: ESPNU

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Troy (0-0) vs Middle Tennessee (0-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Troy Will Win

When we last saw Middle Tennessee, absolutely nothing was working.

Army’s running game was dominating in the 42-0 Knight win, Middle Tennessee couldn’t move the ball a lick, and it was one really, really ugly performance.

Troy hasn’t hit the field yet, but new QB Gunnar Watson has a loaded receiving corps to work with and a good ground game to rely on. Assuming that Middle Tennessee is able to get the offense going again after having time to regroup, the Trojans won’t have any issues whatsoever keeping up the pace. But …

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

Can the Troy defense show up?

The offense was able to score and score some more, but only to see the defense letdown time and again. The Trojans have a pass rush, but it’s going to be possible to bomb away on the secondary.

The entire Blue Raider team had a bad game. QB Asher O’Hara is too good to struggle that much again, and he should be able to get free against a revamped front four on an overhauled Troy defense. If he’s struggling, Chase Cunningham is a good option who’ll get his shot again – he was one of the few bright spots against Army.

Middle Tennessee isn’t going to finish with 184 yards of total offense again. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Troy might have a whole lot of defensive issues, but the offensive side will make up for them with a balanced attack that should be able to keep the pressure on all game long. As long as Watson is steady, the Sun Belt will get another good road win against a Blue Raider team that’s already struggling with injuries.

Troy vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Line

Troy 35, Middle Tennessee 31

Bet on Troy vs Middle Tennessee with BetMGM

Troy -3.5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President

1: Get Organized with The Home Edit