Texas vs UTEP Prediction, Game Preview

Texas Longhorns vs UTEP Miners prediction and game preview.

Texas vs UTEP Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

Network: Longhorn Network

Texas (0-0) vs. UTEP (1-0) Game Preview

Why UTEP Will Win

The Miners got in a game to get things working, beating Stephen F. Austin 24-14 in the opener. It took a little too much to put the game away, but Deion Hankins pounded away for 113 yards and two touchdown runs including the game-sealer.

No, UTEP isn’t going to be crank up the ground game against the Longhorns like it did against the Lumberjacks, but the passing game should help a bit after Gavin Hardison came up with a good first performance. He threw a pick, but he hit 17-of-28 passes, was good on third downs, and was poised enough to look ready for the upgrade in competition coming.

If UTEP can slow things down and control the clock for close to 37 minutes like it did last week, it has a shot to keep this from getting ugly.

Why Texas Will Win

The Texas lines are going to take over right away.

UTEP did just about everything right against SFA, and it still took a late scoring drive to finally put it away.

The Longhorns should be able to get the ground attack going right away with a good rotation of backs, and Sam Ehlinger should have all the time he needs to work – UTEP’s pass rush will be non-existent for stretches.

The run defense should be a rock, and UTEP doesn’t have the deep play ability to open up the offense like it’ll need to.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas will get up early and coast from there.

The running backs will take over for a ground attack that will blow past 250 yards – the offensive line will dominate. UTEP will move the ball just enough to keep a few drives going, but the offense will stall too often to make this interesting.

Texas vs UTEP Prediction, Line

Texas 48, UTEP 6

Texas -43, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

