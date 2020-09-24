Texas vs Texas Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders prediction and game preview.

Texas vs Texas Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

Network: FOX

Texas (1-0) vs Texas Tech (1-0) Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

Here comes the Texas passing game.

Sam Ehlinger threw for 426 yards and five touchdowns in barely a half of work in the 59-3 over UTEP. Texas Tech? It got hammered by Bailey Zappe and Houston Baptist for 567 passing yards and four scores in the 35-33 Red Raider win.

The Longhorn offense was red-hot from the start, it’s got the offensive depth to keep the pressure on Texas Tech’s secondary throughout, and it’s going to let the running game eat, too.

Basically, the team had its tune-up game.

Houston Baptist didn’t get any pressure on Red Raider QB Alan Bowman. Texas will.

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Texas Tech got its tune-up game out of the way, too.

It might have been a rough second half against HBU, but it got to feel the pressure of a tight game, and it got the win. Texas went through a light scrimmage and wasn’t tested in any way.

Bowman threw for 430 yards and two touchdowns – he was sharp after missing most of last year – and SaRodorick Thompson provided a running game to balance things out a bit. Thompson was arrested after getting into a car race earlier this summer, but he’s expected to go.

The Texas Tech defense might have issues, but the offense will keep pushing all game long.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas Tech will get its yards, and it’ll make things interesting, but the Texas offense will hit on all cylinders. It’s not going to be Ehlinger throwing for 400 yards, but the attack will blow past the 500-yard mark with the running game taking over as the game goes on.

Texas vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

Texas 44, Texas Tech 24

Texas -17.5, o/u: 70.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

