Texas vs TCU Prediction, Game Preview

Texas Longhorns vs TCU Horned Frogs prediction and game preview.

Texas vs TCU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

Network: FOX

Texas (2-0) vs TCU (0-1) Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

There are a whole lot of issues with Texas after the semi-miraculous comeback overtime win over Texas Tech, but Sam Ehlinger has been brilliant.

He threw an interception, but he’s hitting 71% of his throws for 688 yards and ten touchdowns with 81 rushing yards so far. He’s spreading the ball around well, and as he showed against the Red Raiders, having a veteran leader in tough games means everything.

TCU didn’t give up a ton of passing yards in the 37-34 loss to Iowa State, but Brock Purdy was sharp, hitting 18-of-23 passes. Ehlinger should be just fine, but it’ll be the running game that takes over.

The Horned Frog defensive front is okay, but it gave up a 75-yard run to Breece Hall as part of a 213-yard day on the ground by the Cyclones. Texas has hit the 200-yard rushing mark in each of the first two games.

Why TCU Will Win

Max Duggan was terrific coming off his health scare this offseason.

TCU head coach Gary Patterson said he was going to rotate quarterbacks for the Iowa State game, and Matthew Downing was okay. Duggan was great, completing 16-of-19 passes for 241 yards and three scores with a pick.

Duggan was brilliant in last year’s 37-27 win over the Longhorns, hitting 70% of his passes for 273 yards and three scores with 72 rushing yards and a score.

The change to Duggan was too late – TCU was down 16-7 going into the second half – but the offense started to work.

The Horned Frog defense really is stronger than it looked against the Cyclones, but the team has to clean up the problems overall in the first game. There were too many penalties, two turnovers, and too many empty trips. Gary Patterson teams usually fix the glitches.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t assume the TCU that lost to Iowa State to be the same TCU that shows up to DKR, but on the other side, don’t assume Texas to be as flaky as it was against Texas Tech.

Expect a shootout, expect a whole lot of big plays from the quarterbacks, and watch out for Ehlinger to pull the team out of the fire for a second straight week to overcome a strong performance from the Horned Frogs.

Texas vs TCU Prediction, Line

Texas 40, TCU 34

Texas -11.5, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

