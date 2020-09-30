Texas Tech vs Kansas State Prediction, Game Preview

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Kansas State Wildcats prediction and game preview.

Kansas State vs Texas Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

Network: FS1

Texas Tech (1-1) vs Kansas State (1-1) Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Alan Bowman is back, but he’s not alone.

This isn’t the normal Texas Tech offense that wings it around the yard 60 times. It’s the Texas Tech offense that wings it around 52 times a game, but there’s a decent running game to go along with the all the big throws.

RB SaRodorck Thompson has been terrific, running for over 100 yards and two scores in each of the two games while also being used a bit as a receiver out of the backfield.

Bowman was hurt in each of the last two seasons, but the sophomore QB has been good so far and should be able to bomb away on a Kansas State defense that was ripped apart through the air by both Arkansas State and Oklahoma. However …

Why Kansas State Will Win

The Wildcats are picking off passes and making big plays. There weren’t enough of them against Arkansas State – the secondary gave up five touchdown passes – but the three picks of Spencer Rattler in the win over Oklahoma made all the difference.

Bowman has been strong so far for the Red Raiders, but he has thrown four picks – granted one was in desperation in the overtime loss to Texas – and he wasn’t razor-sharp last week.

On the offensive side. Skylar Thompson threw for 334 yards last week, was in command when he needed to be, and he’s playing like the veteran starter he is. He’s been great against the Red Raiders over the last two years.

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Kansas State secondary at least hold serve?

It’s going to get hit for over 300 yards through the air, but the defense will own the turnover battle. The team is +6 in turnover margin with no giveaways so far.

Kansas State vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

Kansas State 38, Texas Tech 34

Kansas State -2.5, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

