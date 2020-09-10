Texas Tech vs Houston Baptist Prediction, Game Preview

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Houston Baptist Huskies prediction and game preview.

Texas Tech vs Houston Baptist Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Texas Tech (0-0) vs. Houston Baptist (0-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Houston Baptist Will Win

Just how quickly did Texas Tech tweak and improve the defense that finished 127th in the nation? It gets back a whole lot of experience and main tacklers, but they didn’t exactly produce, especially in the secondary.

The Red Raiders allowed over 300 yards per game through the air, and now get to go against Houston Baptist QB Bailey Zappe, who hit North Texas for 480 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 57-31 loss. The passing attack is in place to keep up the pace in a shootout, but …

– CFN Preview 2020: Every Team Preview, Rankings, Predictions

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The Texas Tech passing game will fire at will.

It took North Texas a little while to get going, but the offense finished with 721 yards with big play after big play. There won’t be any problems pounding away with the running game, but this is all about Alan Bowman getting back into a groove.

When the sophomore quarterback gets hot, he’s as dangerous as any passer in the Big 12. Between a shoulder injury last year and a collapsed lung as a true freshman, he’s had a rough time. now he and Maverick McIvor will get to have their fun against a secondary that allowed three UNT passers combine for 361 yards and four scores.

– CFN College Football Experts Picks, Week 2

What’s Going To Happen

Houston Baptist put up a ton of yards and plenty of points last week against North Texas, but a whole lot of both came in the fourth quarter when the game was well in hand.

Texas Tech will go off early, have this put away by halftime, and then will give up a few yards late to make the stats look bad. The Red Raider offense will be phenomenal.

Texas Tech vs Houston Baptist Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 58, Houston Baptist 17

Bet on Texas Tech vs Houston Baptist with BetMGM

Texas Tech -39.5, o/u: 74.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: Apocalypse ’45

1: Bill & Ted Face The Music