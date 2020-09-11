Texas State vs UTSA Prediction, Game Preview

Texas State Bobcats vs UTSA Roadrunners prediction and game preview.

Texas State vs UTSA Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX

Network: ESPN2

Texas State (0-1) vs. UTSA (0-0) Game Preview

Why UTSA Will Win

New head coach Jeff Traylor has a whole lot of work to do, but he’s got a whole lot of receivers for his passing game to work with. It’s a deep group to spread the ball around, but the ground attack might be the star early on.

Texas State was able to hold tough in the 31-24 loss to SMU, but it gave up 544 yards of offense and didn’t come up with enough pressure in key spots. On the other side, the Bobcats have to worry about dealing with a Roadrunner defensive front that led Conference USA in tackles for loss and should live behind the line again, but …

Why Texas State Will Win

The Texas State lines more than held their own against SMU.

The offense might have struggled late, but it pounded out five yards per carry. Calvin Hill ran for 100 yards, Brock Sturges added 95 and a score, and the O found something in Brady McBride, who threw for 227 yards and two scores.

The defensive front was able to keep the Mustangs from establishing anything consistently on the ground – it’s going to be active enough to be a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas State has a game under its belt and looked like it has the conditioning and the lines to come up with a big performance. UTSA isn’t going to be totally miserable out of the box. The offense will be strong enough to make this a decent, entertaining game, but the Bobcat offense will be more consistent.

Texas State vs UTSA Prediction, Line

Texas State 31, UTSA 26

Texas State -9, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5:1.5

Must See Rating: 2

