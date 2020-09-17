Texas State vs ULM Prediction, Game Preview

Texas State Bobcats vs ULM Warhawks prediction and game preview.

Texas State vs ULM Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Malone Stadium, Monroe, LA

Network: ESPNU

Texas State (0-2) vs ULM (0-1) Game Preview

Why Texas State Will Win

The Texas State offense has been terrific so far – it just hasn’t had a whole lot of luck. Brady McBride was able to move the offense a bit against SMU in the season-opening loss, and Tyler Vitt went off with 346 yards and four scores in the heartbreaker to UTSA last week.

ULM hasn’t seen a passing game yet – losing to Army 37-7 last week – and now it has to deal with a good-tempo offense that spreads the ball around and has found the deep play.

ULM has an offense, but it couldn’t show it off much – Army had the ball for close to 37 minutes.

Why ULM Will Win

Can ULM get the running game going at all? Josh Johnson is a good back, but he wasn’t able to show off what he can do with just 38 yards against Army.

This is the week to led the offensive line eat.

SMU was able to run for 177 yards against the Bobcats, and UTSA ran for 330 yards and four touchdowns as it came up with gashing run after gashing run.

ULM has a passer in Colby Suits who can push the ball around a bit, but take control early on the ground, keep Texas State on the field, and get ready for what should be a shootout.

What’s Going To Happen

It didn’t show it off last week, but ULM really does have the offense to crank up the production and come up with a fun performance. Texas State has played two good games with nothing to show for it, but this time it’ll get involved in a back-and-forth fight and finally catch a break.

It might not be last-team-with-the-ball-wins, but it’ll be close.

Texas State vs ULM Prediction, Line

Texas State 40, ULM 37

Texas State -5.5, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

