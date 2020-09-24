Texas A&M vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Game Preview

Texas A&M Aggies vs Vanderbilt Commodores prediction and game preview.

Texas A&M vs Vanderbilt Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, TX

Network: SEC Network

Texas A&M (0-0) vs Vanderbilt (0-0) Game Preview

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

The defense is going to be a whole lot better after a year of breaking in several new starters.

At the very least, it’s going to be very, very experienced with the top 11 tacklers returning and 26 of the top 28 back in the mix. There’s size, depth, and enough options to keep a good rotation going in the secondary to match up with the good group of Aggie receivers.

A&M is still going to want to control the clock, run things at its own pace, and handle the tempo that suits its style. It’s not going to go 100 miles per hour, and it’s going to suit the Vandy way of playing just fine. But …

Why Texas A&M Will Win

The Vanderbilt offense that only scored 198 points all of last year and struggled to get to 14 points isn’t going to come out blazing.

There are a few issues on the A&M offensive side – at least when it comes to depth – but the defense has the upside to be fantastic. The pass rush has to be a bit better, but the linebackers are terrific and the big – literally large and tall – defensive backs shouldn’t have too much of an issue with the Commodore receivers.

Vandy is all but starting over on O, which isn’t a bad thing considering the issues of 2019, but it’s going to take a while and a few tune-ups that the team won’t get.

What’s Going To Happen

A&M will come out sharp. It’ll get up early, settle in, and won’t have too many issues in a comfortable win.

The Vanderbilt defense is good enough to keep this from getting completely out of hand, and the offense will come up with a few fourth quarter scores after the issue has been well decided.

Texas A&M vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Texas A&M 38, Vanderbilt 13

Texas A&M -30.5, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

