Tennessee vs South Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Tennessee Volunteers vs South Carolina Gamecocks prediction and game preview.

Tennessee vs South Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Willams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

Network: SEC Network

Tennessee (0-0) vs South Carolina (0-0) Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

The offensive line is going to be fantastic no matter how it all works out for Georgia transfer Cade Mays, who’s still waiting for the SEC to clear him after the NCAA said it was all cool.

The starting five around all-star guard Trey Smith should be able to blast away on a South Carolina defensive front that loses most of last year’s stars, but has the young talent to eventually be fantastic. For Game One, though, Tennessee should be able to own the ground game and control the tempo.

The Vol defensive backs are good enough to keep the Gamecock passing game and new starting quarterback Collin Hill in check, but …

Why South Carolina Will Win

The Tennessee pass rush is going to be questionable early on, and the linebacking corps around Henry To’o To’o should need a game or two to be terrific.

The South Carolina offensive front could use a little time to get it all together.

The Gamecock secondary has the potential to be a force if the line can do its job and get into the backfield on a regular basis, and the linebacking corps will be a sneaky-good part of the whole puzzle.

Don’t expect this to be the game that the Vol offense takes off, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Hill is going to be good enough.

He threw a few too many interceptions at Colorado State, but he’s got the deep ball ability to stretch out the Tennessee defense just enough to add more pop to the attack.

It’s not going to be the 2019 LSU Tiger attack, but South Carolina’s passing game will work, and the Tennessee offense will stall just enough for the home team to come out with a good start.

It’ll be USC’s first SEC home-opener win since beating Vanderbilt in 2013.

Tennessee vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

South Carolina 24, Tennessee 23

Tennessee -3.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

