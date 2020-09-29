Tennessee vs Missouri Prediction, Game Preview

Tennessee Volunteers vs Missouri Tigers prediction and game preview.

Tennessee vs Missouri Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

Network: SEC Network

Tennessee (1-0) vs Missouri (0-1) Game Preview

Why Missouri Will Win

Missouri kept on pressing.

It might have been wiped out by Alabama in a 28-3 first half, but QB Shawn Robinson – the former TCU transfer – stepped in for Connor Bazelak and hit 19-of-25 passes for 185 yards and a score. It was way too much too late – the game was over – but the Tiger offense has receiving weapons.

Yeah, the defense got ripped up through the air early on, but the line held up against the run allowing just 3.1 yards per carry and stuffed everything run by anyone other than Najee Harris. Tennessee’s ground game was okay against South Carolina, but it was hardly anything special.

The Vols struggled to move the ball – converting just 1-of-12 third down tries – and they don’t have Bama’s firepower or skill.

Why Tennessee Will Win

Can Mizzou run the ball at all?

Anything that happens against Alabama is a bad sample, but there wasn’t much of anything happening against the Tide defensive front. Tennessee has a strong enough line to keep the Tigers from going off, doing a strong job of stuffing South Carolina and with just enough of a pass rush to be a problem.

Being mistake-free is everything for the Vols. They weren’t great against the Gamecocks, and they had to hold on, but they didn’t turn the ball over. That starts with one of the SEC’s better lines.

Missouri can’t be given easy chances.

What’s Going To Happen

Missouri is going to look a whole lot better than it did against the Tide, with more production on the lines and a sharper overall day from the offense to keep this close.

However, Tennessee isn’t going to be nearly as miserable on third downs as it was against South Carolina, and the team will do a better job of controlling the clock and the game.

It’ll be a fight, but the Vols will get to 2-0 for the first time in three years.

Tennessee vs Missouri Prediction, Line

Tennessee 27, Missouri 20

Tennessee -11.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

